The Woman Behind Some of the Most Beautiful Handcrafted Cameras

A version of this article originally appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine with the headline “In Good Hands.”Subscribe today
The camera is not a device normally associated with artisanship. Almost invariably, buying a decent camera means choosing a comprehensive ecosystem carefully managed by the likes of Sony, Nikon or Canon. Once you pick your body and lenses, there’s little room for creativity or building out a bespoke setup. Right?
“You’d be surprised how many people modify their cameras,” says Dora Goodman, an Austria-based builder of beautiful, handcrafted cameras. “Many like to customize their old and even new [cameras]. This ‘let me change this’ and ‘let me improve that’ has always been part of photography. I find it inspiring that photographers have the need and motivation to customize their gear.”
Making a camera from scratch is normally a long, complicated process, but Goodman has created something of a wormhole for avid photographers and made it much easier for them to build their own cameras. All her creations are open-source, meaning anybody can download the blueprints for free and create their own version. If that person doesn’t have access to a 3D printer (which, to be fair, most people don’t), Goodman also sells preprinted camera kits.
“The customer only has to buy the magazine and the lens, and it’s all ready to be assembled.”
“I print the whole body, provide all the necessary elements for assembling it, with all the instructions, packed together in a stylish box,” she says.
Her first open-sourced modular camera, the Goodman One, was designed for 120-format film. It’s just the framework, of course; photographers can easily add their own lenses and bellows for focusing, as well as a digital or analog back. But while her open-sourced designs vary in complexity and assembly time, all of Goodman’s cameras are similarly medium-format and modular, to give the owner creative control over the type of lens or the back, and whether they want to shoot digital or film.
Aside from being more affordable, Goodman’s modular printed designs are more lightweight than conventional medium-format cameras and easier to carry on the shoulder; mainstream models are clunky, heavy and expensive — a bad combination for portability and spontaneity.
“You feel much more at ease with them than with [a camera] that costs a fortune,” Goodman says, “but the pictures are of equal quality.”
TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
The Rolls Royce of hot sauces, Truff delivers an unprecedented, high-class take on one of the most versatile items in your kitchen. Infused with White Truffle, this delectable sauce is considered "slightly hot," with a 2500-3000 Scoville rating — the ultimate measure of hotness. If you're looking to elevate your sauce shelf, this is a must-have.
Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day.
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io