Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About

We cover all the most popular streaming services. From Netflix to ESPN+, Apple TV+ to Spotify.

By Tucker Bowe
streaming services gear patrol lead full
.

We’re streaming more content than ever. A recent Nielsen report said that since the quartine started in early March, streaming on televisions is up 85 percent, leading to an estimated grand total of 400 billion minutes of streamed TV minutes. (Oddly, people are streaming less music now that we’re home.) This means that you’ve likely exhausted most of the movies and shows that your current service, be it Netflix or Apple TV+, is offering, and you’re wondering what else is out there.

We’ve rounded up the most popular streaming services (including movies, shows and music) and what free trials they are currently offering. That way you can try something out without having to hand over your hard-earned dough.

Movies and Shows

HBO Max

HBO-MAX-gear-patrol-lead-feature

The free trial: HBO is currently offering a 7-day free trial of its new streaming service. If you already have an HBO Now subscription, there’s a good chance you’ll automatically get grandfathered into an HBO Max subscription for free. If you have an HBO subscription (or you get HBO Go) through AT&T, which owns WarnerMedia and HBO, there’s a small chance you can get either a one-month, three-month or one-year subscription for free; check your HBO subscription through the AT&T app (myAT&T). If you don’t get HBO through AT&T, there’s a strong likelihood that you’ll have to pay the full price for HBO Max.

Normal costs: A subscription to HBO Max costs $15/month. If you pre-ordered HBO Max before the May 27th release, you got a deal of $12/month for the first year.

Learn More: Here

Netflix

Samsung-Ax-Netflix-gear-patrol-feature


The free trial: Netflix currently offers a 1-month free trial.

Normal costs: Netflix offers three different plans. The Basic Plan costs $9/month, allows one person to be signed on at a time, and it delivers up to an SD quality stream. The Standard plan costs $13/month, allows two people to be streaming at once, and delivers up to an HD quality stream. And the Premium plan costs $16/month, allows four people to be streaming at once, and delivers up to an Ultra HD quality stream.

Learn More: Here

YouTube Premium

YouTube-Music-gear-patrol-lead-feature

The free trial: YouTube Premium offers a 1-month free trial for first time subscribers.

Normal costs: YouTube Premium costs $12/month after the free trial is offer. Subscribers get ad-free access to all YouTube and YouTube Music content.

Learn More: Here

Hulu

Hulu-logo-gear-patrol

The free trial: Hulu offers a 1-month free trial of its standard service or a 7-day free trial of its Hulu and Live TV package.

Normal costs: Hulu offers four different plans. Hulu Basic costs $6/month and gets you access to most of Hulu’s content, but there will be ads. Hulu Premium costs $12/month and gets subscribers ad-free content to most of Hulu’s content. Then you can bundle the Basic and Premium plans with Hulu’s Live TV package for $55/month and $61/month, respectively. You can bundle a subscription with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $13/month, here.

Learn More: Here

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon-Prime-Video-Gear-Patrol

The free trial: If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get a free premium subscription of Amazon Prime Video.

Normal costs: If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, a subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs $9/month. (Amazon Prime costs $13/month or $6.50/month for students.)

Learn More: Here

Disney+

Disney-Plus-Deal-Gear-Patrol-Feature


The free trial: Disney+ offers a 7-day free trial when you first sign up.

Normal costs: Disney+ costs $7/ month or $70/year. You can bundle a subscription with ESPN+ and Hulu for $13/month, here.

Learn More: Here

Apple TV+

Apple-TV-Plus-gear-patrol-feature

The free trial: You get a 1-year free trial of Apple TV+ when you buy an new Apple device. If you haven’t bought a new Apple device, you can get a 7-day free trial.

Normal costs: Apple TV+ costs only $5/month or $50/year, and that includes Family Sharing.

Learn More: Here

NFL Game Pass

nfl game pass logo
NFL

The free trial: NFL Game Pass offers a 7-day free trial.

Normal costs: NFL Game Pass costs $100 as a one-time payment, or $30 in four installments.

Learn More: Here

ESPN+

ESPN-Plus-Gear-Patrol

The free trial: ESPN+ used to have a free trial, but no longer offers it.

Normal costs: ESPN+ costs $5/month or $50/year. You can bundle a subscription with Hulu and Disney+ for $13/month, here.

Learn More: Here

Music

Spotify

Are-You-Listening-to-the-High-Res-Audio-Gear-Patrol-Spotify

The free trial: Spotify offers a 60-day free trial of Spotify Premium, its ad-free service. If you’ve been a Spotify Premium subscriber in the past, you are ineligible for the free trial.

Normal costs: Spotify Premium currently costs $10/month and $5/month for students.

Learn More: Here

Apple Music

Are-You-Listening-to-the-High-Res-Audio-Gear-Patrol-apple-music


The free trial: Apple Music offers a 3-month (90-day) free trial to first time subscribers, but you can actually get an extra month free if you buy through Best Buy.

Normal costs: Apple Music currently costs $10/month for individuals, $15/month for a family plan, or $5/month for college students.

Learn More: Here

Tidal

tidal deal gear patrol lead featured
Tidal


The free trial: Tidal typical offers a 60-day free trial to new subscribers of its HiFi and Premium plans, but right now you can get an even better deal: you can get the first four months of either plan for $1/month, tallying up to a grand total of $4. It’s technically not a free trial, but it’s a heck of an offer.

Normal costs: Tidal Premium normally costs $10/month and allows you to listen to over 60,000 tracks in standard sound quality. Tidal HiFi is the more premium subscription that normally costs $20/month and allows subscribers to listen to those same tracks in true lossless hi-fi sound quality.

Learn More: Here

Pandora

music-streaming-gear-patrol-pandora

The free trial: Pandora offers a 30-day free trial of Pandora Plus and a 60-day free trial of Pandora Premium.

Normal costs: Pandora Plus costs $5/month and users can skip unlimited songs and download some songs for offline listening. Pandora Premium costs $10/month and allows subscribers to have everything the Plus plan offers, but they can download unlimited songs and they can also create and share playlists.

Learn More: Here

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon-Music-Gear-Patrol

The free trial: New subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited get a 3-month free trial.

Normal costs: Amazon Music Unlimited costs $8/month for Prime members or $10/month for non-members.

Learn More: Here

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY

Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.

READ MORE

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Rhodes Huxley Boot
Rhodes Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Western Rise AT Slim Pant
Western Rise AT Slim Pant
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 ($20 off)

Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)

With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR POUR OVER COFFEE

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Autonomous Kinn Chair
Autonomous Kinn Chair
autonomous.com
SHOP NOW

$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)

Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE



