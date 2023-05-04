Can a Headphone Amp Make Your Cheap Earbuds Sound Better? An Expert Explains

If you're wondering if a headphone amp can make your cheap wired earbuds, like , sound better — the answer is: probably not. Let's explain.

The job of a headphone amplifier is to "amplify" the normally weak audio signal produced by the source — which in a desktop audio setup, is a laptop or computer — and sent to the headphones. Without an amp or a DAC, the headphones wouldn't be able to play your computer's audio.



(The digital-to-analog converter, or DAC, is the other vital component that's usually built into most headphone amps. It converts the digital signal sent from the computer into an analog signal that the headphone amp can actually use. A DAC is only necessary when you have a digital source like a computer or smartphone, as opposed to an analog source like a turntable or CD player.)

"You can only improve to the limits of the weakest link in the chain."

However, the headphone amp is just one link in the audio chain and according to Dave Evans, the co-founder of , a high-quality amp isn't going to be able to improve cheap earphones. "You can only improve to the limits of the weakest link in the chain," Evans explained "If the headphones (or earbuds) have more to give, [a headphone] amp will 'let them' give it. But if there’s no more to give, there’s no more to be had."



If you have a nicer pair of headphones whose been plugging it into your laptop or computer, that's a different story. Your laptop or desktop already has a built-in headphone amp/DAC, of course, otherwise your headphones wouldn't work with it — but it's not every good. "Most built-in amp/DAC combos are inferior simply because of space and cost constraints," says Evans. "[It's] not always [the case], but it’s a good rule of thumb."

You can use an amplifier (like the pictured Audioengine D1) with a cheap pair of wired earbuds — but it probably won’t make them sound much better. Tucker Bowe

3 Entry-Level Headphone Amps to Try

If you're serious about upgrading your desktop audio situation, you're going want to invest in a higher-end headphones as well as an external amp. The great thing is that there are a number of headphone amps that are relatively affordable.

iFi Audio Uno

iFi iFi Uno amazon.com $79.00 SHOP NOW

iFi's entry-level DAC/amp has a wonderfully tactile volume knob, built-in EQ presets (for game, movie and music modes) and has RCA outputs so you can also use it with power monitors.

Schiit Audio Magni+

The Magni+ is the California hi-fi maker's most affordable headphone amplifier. It has a sleek aluminum body (available in silver or black finishes), and easily accessible gain controls and a large volume knob in the front.

Audioengine D1

Audioengine Audioengine D1 amazon.com $169.00 SHOP NOW

The Audioengine D1 is a standout because of its high quality 24-bit DAC, which should be more than sufficient for those listening to lossless music. It also has dedicated power button in the front and RCA outputs in the back for connecting powered monitors.