The Best Soundbars Under $150

Most of today's TVs don't have great sound quality. In fact, many TV manufacturers even recommend buying a sound bar or surround sound system because of it. The good news is that you can buy a decent soundbar for pretty cheap. There's also no need to deal with an extra component, like an AV receiver, because most of today's soundbars can plug directly into your TV.
The catch is that most affordable soundbars won't support high-end immersive sound technologies, such as Dolby Atmos — you'll probably have to spend at least $400 (but probably more) for a Dolby Atmos soundbar. But if you just want to get better sound out of your TV, 4K or not, you really don't have to spend much more than $150.
The Alto 6+ is an entry-level soundbar and wireless subwoofer that's designed to work seamlessly with any of TCL's popular 4K TVs that run Roku's smart operating system. It connects to your TV via an HDMI ARC connection. It does have built-in Bluetooth, so you can use it to play music from your smartphone when you're not watching TV. (If you don't care for the wireless subwoofer and you want to save a little bit of money, you buy the Alto 6 soundbar by itself.)
Sony's entry-level option is another decent soundbar that sounds considerably better than its $100 price tag. It's a 2.0 system — so no wireless subwoofer —and is perfectly sized to fit under a 50-inch TV. It connects to your TV via a simple HDMI ARC connection, and it supports Bluetooth for music streaming as well.
The Streambar is a tiny 2.0-channel soundbar that supports Dolby Audio. The really neat thing about it is that it actually has a 4K HDR streaming player — equivalent to the Roku's $50 Streaming Stick+ — that's built right into it. This means that it can turn any older "dumb" TV into a "smart" TV that's able to stream apps like Netflix, HBO Max and Peacock. Additionally, the Streambar is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it supports AirPlay 2.
This is the most affordable soundbars that Vizio makes and, as its name gives away, is designed to be paired with the company's V-Series line of 4K TVs. ("V" stands for "value," in case you were wondering.) It's a 2.1-channel system that comes with complete with a wireless subwoofer. It's simple to install, connecting to your TV via HDMI ARC, and it supports Bluetooth streaming.
Polk Audio's Signa S2 is one of the best soundbar-and-subwoofer combos you can buy for under $200. It's a little over two years old, released in 2018, and that's one of the big reasons you can often find the Signa S2 steeply discounted. It connects to your TV via HDMI ARC and supports Bluetooth streaming. If you're looking for a loud home theater system with solid bass, this is as good as it gets in this price range.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
