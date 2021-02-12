How to Turn Your Favorite Headphones Into a Gaming Headset

Traditionally, what's set gaming headphones apart from regular ones has been the microphone, and maybe some flashing LED lights and extra sound technologies. But more traditional non-gaming headphones have typically had the advantage of better overall sound.

The good news is that you can convert most headphones that have a removable 3.5mm cable into a gaming headset. All you need is a detachable boom microphone. It connects to the 3.5mm input on your headphones and plugs directly into your gaming controller or computer. And boom you've got a gaming headset.

These boom microphones aren't exactly cheap, but they are more affordable (and smaller) a whole new set of headphones. It's the ideal solution for gamers who don't want to buy a new gaming headset when they already have an expensive pair of headphones. Also, the boom mic can improve your voice clarity during work video conference, if you want to try and expense it.

Here are some of the best options out there.

V-Moda BoomPro

The BoomPro microphone was designed to turn V-Moda's popular series of Crossfade series headphones into a gaming headset. However, it's compatible with any headphones with a 3.5mm input.

Price: $35

Headset Buddy CM3504 ClearMic

Bose doesn't sell the boom mic separately that comes with its QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset​, unfortunately, but the CM3504 ClearMic was specifically designed by Headset Buddy to turn any of Bose's latest wireless headphones into a gaming headset. If you have Bose's QuietComfort 35 II or Headphones 700, this is the boom mic you want.

Price: $38

Audio-Technica ATGM2

The ATGM2 boom microphone is one of the nicest options under $100 and it's designed to turn your high-end headphones into a gaming headset. The boom mic uses a 3.5mm connection and can be placed anywhere on your earcup thanks to an adhesive baseplate attachment system.

Price: $79

