The Best Lossless Music Streaming Services in 2021

It's taken years and huge leaps in technology, but it's finally getting easier to listen to high-quality audio without taking out the record player or CD player. These days, there are a number of music streaming services that offer a lossless tier, including Tidal, Amazon, Qobuz and Deezer, with Spotify also announcing that it would launch its own lossless tier — called Spotify HiFi — later this year.

If you're interested in upping your music subscription so that you can listen to CD-quality (or better) audio, we've rounded up the lossless streaming services that will allow you to do just that.

Tidal HiFi

Tidal HiFi is one of the oldest and best known lossless streaming services. It lets you listen to 70 million tracks in lossless CD quality sound. You also listen to Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) certified tracks, which are even higher resolution (up to 24bit/96kHz), as well as audio tracks like 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos Music. The big advantage to subscribing to Tidal HiFi is that you get access to artist exclusives, music videos and live concerts.

Number of lossless tracks: over 70 million

Max streaming quality: 24bit / 96kHz

Supported formats: AAC, ALAC, FLAC



Price: $20/month (30-day free trial for new users)

Amazon Music HD

Amazon launched its lossless streaming service (Amazon Music HD) in the fall of 2019, and it has two big selling points. First, it's affordable; it costs $13/month for Prime members (or $15/month for non-Prime members). And secondly, it allows you to listen to really high resolution audio. There are two different tiers of lossless audio to choose from. There are “High Definition” tracks, which are roughly CD quality, there are "Ultra HD" tracks, which are 24-bit/192kHz and the highest-resolution audio that’s available for streamers.

Number of lossless tracks: over 60 million of “High Definition” tracks; millions of "Ultra HD" tracks

Max streaming quality: 24bit /192kHz

Supported formats: FLAC



Price: $13/month for Prime members (90-day free trial for new users)

Deezer HiFi

Deezer HiFi is probably the best alternative to Tidal HiFi, as both are able to play lossless CD-quality FLAC files. The advantage of a Deezer HiFi subscription is price — it's cheaper and offers a substantially longer free trial for new users. The downside is that it doesn't support Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) tracks, like Tidal, so it can't quite match the audio quality.

Number of lossless tracks: over 70 million tracks

Max streaming quality: 16bit / 44.1kHz

Supported formats: FLAC



Price: $15/month (90-day free trial for new users)

Qobuz

Qobuz is one of the best lossless streaming services because of its intuitive app and large catalog of lossless and ultra-high-resolution tracks. (If you're looking for the best quality audio, Qobuz and Amazon Music HD are your two best options.) The only real downside of Qobuz is that it lacks some of the additional features — like auto-generated radio stations, a karaoke mode and music videos — that other lossless streaming services have.

Number of lossless tracks: 24bit /192kHz

Max streaming quality: over 70 million tracks

Supported formats: AIFF, ALAC, FLAC, WAV, WMA Lossless



Price: $15/month (30-day free trial for new users)

Spotify HiFi

Spotify recently announced its first lossless streaming service, Spotify Hifi, which will officially launch "later this year." Not a lot is known about Spotify HiFi just yet, other then it will deliver "CD-quality" audio and work really well with Spotify Connect-enabled speakers (which is most wireless speakers). There is no news on how large its lossless music catalog will be. And we do not yet know pricing.

Number of lossless tracks: TBA

Max streaming quality: TBA (but we're guessing 24bit / 96kHz)

Supported formats: TBA



Price: TBA

