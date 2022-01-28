The Best Computer Speakers to Upgrade Your Laptop or Desktop

We're spending more time at home working (and playing) on our desktops and laptops than ever before, and that means listening to our computer's built-in speakers — which, likely, aren't very good. An easy way to change that: buy a nice a pair of computer speakers.

A set of computer (or desktop) speakers generally isn't as expensive or as big as a set of bookshelf speakers; in fact, you can buy a pretty good pair of computer speakers for less than $100. The pair is able to create a wider soundstage with much better stereo sound than your computer's built-in speakers, and it's a no brainer for anybody who cares about audio.



Before buying a set of computer speakers, there are a number of things you want to consider. You need to figure out how much you want to spend (which could range between $50 —$500) and what kind of system you want; some computer speaker systems come with a wireless subwoofer. You also need to consider how you're going to connect your computer and speakers: 3.5mm or USB audio jack? Or a wireless connection like Bluetooth?



The last thing to note is that some of the most popular wireless speakers, which don't support Bluetooth, can't actually be used as computer speakers. You might be surprised that Sonos speakers can't really be used as computer speakers (although there is a workaround). You also can't use two HomePods or two HomePod minis as computer speakers with your Mac, which is a bit odd (and hopefully will change).