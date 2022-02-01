Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars to Upgrade Your TV's Sound
There are more soundbars that support Dolby Atmos and deliver a pretty epic home theater experience. These are the best of the best.
Soundbars are incredibly popular today — their sales exceed the rest of the home theater surround sound category combined — because they're affordable, easy to install, take up little space and can drastically improve the sound of your TV. More and more soundbars are also starting to support Dolby Atmos, which is one of the most sought-after features for anybody building a home theater system.
If you don't know, Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio technology. It creates virtual height and side channels that tricks your ears into thinking that sound is coming from all around you — left, right and above — instead of just right in front of you. It basically makes it sound like you're in a movie, rather than just watching it.
There are different levels to Dolby Atmos, of course. A soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos isn't likely to deliver the same immersive experience as a true surround sound system that also supports Dolby Atmos. The cool thing is that most soundbars that support Dolby Atmos are also upgradable. Meaning you can buy companion rear-channel speakers and a subwoofer down the road to enhance the Dolby Atmos experience.
Released in 2020, the Sonos Arc is the company's flagship soundbar and it supports Dolby Atmos. You can think of it as a bigger, louder, smarter and overall better version of the Playbar. It's a full 5.0.2 sound system, with five horizontal surround channels (left, center, right, left surround and right surround) and two height channels. You can also pair two of the company’s smaller speakers (Play:1, One or One SL) with the Arc, designate them as rear channels, and create a full Sonos surround sound system. Additionally, Arc is a smart soundbar and you can integrate it with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and easily use your voice to adjust volume or stream music from your preferred streaming service.
The Sennheiser Ambeo is a standalone 5.1.4 soundbar with 13 dedicated drivers — it's a true high-end surround sound system in one enclosure. What makes this 49-inch wide soundbar stand out is the sheer scale of its presentation. It plays cleanly down to 35Hz without a subwoofer, delivers a warm and detailed midrange that excels with both movies and music, and it actually reproduces Atmos-encoded films with a level of immersion that will convince you that there are height and surround channels in your room. It's expensive, for sure, but nothing else sounds like it.
Released in fall 2021, the second-generation Beam looks almost identical to its 2018-released predecessor (save for an updated grille). But Sonos upgraded the internals — with a 40-percent faster CPU and an eARC connection — so that new Beam now supports Dolby Atmos. It lacks the dedicated upward-firing drivers of the Arc, Sonos's flagship soundbar, but Dolby Atmos content on the Beam still sounds immersive. Plus, it has all the benefits of being a Sonos soundbar, such as support for voice assistants (either Alexa or Google Assistant), AirPlay 2 and easy integration with other Sonos speakers.
Released in late 2021, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is the company's first soundbar to support Dolby Atmos, and it's actually very similar to the Sonos Arc. Both are 5.0.2-channel soundbars that cost $899 and can be integrated with either Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, so you can summon music with just your voice. The main difference between the two is the multi-room ecosystems they work with; the Smart Soundbar 900 is really designed to work (i.e be grouped or configured in a surround sound system) with other Bose other speakers. The Smart Soundbar 900 does lack some of the smart audio technologies of the Sonos Arc (like auto-volume, which reduces loud noises at night in case other people are sleeping), but it does support Bluetooth streaming (which the Sonos Arc does not) in addition to Wi-Fi streaming options like Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2.
Released in early 2020, the Alto 9+ is one of the best and affordable Dolby Atmos systems for people who don't want to deal with rear-channel speakers. It's a soundbar-and-wireless-subwoofer combo that still boasts convenient features, such as support for Chromecast and AirPlay 2, that make it great for streaming music and video. There are two main "catches" with the Alto 9+. First, it's specifically designed to work with a Roku smart TV, as you can use your Roku remote to control the soundbar. Second, it's not going to sound as immersive as a larger multi-channel sound system.
The Elevate is one of the most innovative new soundbars because its side-channel speakers actually rotate up when it's playing Dolby Atmos content and then rotate back down (to face you) when playing audio that's not approved for Atmos — it's freaking cool. In addition to that, the Elevate is just a beast of a soundbar. It houses 18 total speakers and comes with a wireless subwoofer. It's a complete 5.1.4 system. Vizio designed it to work perfectly with Vizio's new OLED TVs, but it can really be paired with any new-age TV.
The JBL Bar 9.1 is one of the best soundbar systems that the company makes — and its first that supports Dolby Atmos. It's a soundbar-and-subwoofer combo that has a really unique design. Specifically, it has two tiny wireless speakers that attach to the each side of the soundbar to charge; when watching TV, you're meant to detach them and use them as wireless rear-channel speakers. It also packs a number of modern features, including built-in Bluetooth, support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, and it'll work with pretty much any new TV thanks to its HDMI ARC or optical connections.
In the middle of 2021, Klipsch released its first two soundbars that support Dolby Atmos: the Cinema 1200 and the Cinema 800. While the latter is simpler soundbar-and-subwoofer system, the Cinema is a true 5.1.4 surround sound system, complete with a wireless subwoofer and rear-channel speakers. The soundbar and subwoofer are also bigger and more powerful, making it the better option for people with bigger budgets and bigger TVs. It also comes packed with a lot of premium features, including built-in Wi-Fi (and support for Spotify Connect) and support for various voice assistants. It also supports 8K HDR passthrough with Dolby Vision so if you have a really nice TV, this system will work with it.
Released in mid-2021, the Sony HT-A7000 is the company's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar. The 7-channel soundbar comes with two HDMI 2.1 with eARC connections, meaning it works with the latest 4K and 8K televisions as well as the next-generation consoles (like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). It's able to stream high-resolution audio (such as Sony 360 Reality Audio) and supports a multitude of wireless streaming methods such as AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect. And if you want, you can add Sony's satellite speakers (for an extra $350) and its subwoofer (for an extra $400 or $700, depending on the model) for a more immersive surround sound system. It's a pricey system, but it's as new-age and future-proof as you can get right now.
The Yamaha MusicCast YSP-5600BL is a standalone 7.1.2 soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos. It's able to deliver a surprisingly immersive sound all on its own, which is ideal for people who don't want to deal with a multiple speaker setup. It has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, including support for Yamaha MusicCast, making it easy to stream music and integrate into an existing multi-room sound system. There are two main caveats with this Yamaha soundbar, however. You'll want to invest in a separate wireless subwoofer for much-needed bass. And the soundbar really needs to be wall-mounted for it to sound best.
Released in late 2020, the Studio 3D Mini is a beautiful-yet-tiny soundbar system that comes with a wireless subwoofer — it's a great option for people with small TVs or don't want a system that takes up a lot of space. The Studio 3D Mini will work with most modern TVs thanks to its HDMI eARC connection, which supports both immersive sound (Dolby Atmos and DTS:X) and HDR technologies (like Dolby Vision and HDR10). It's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, so you can change the volume with your voice (if you have one of those smart speakers). And it supports AirPlay 2 for wireless music streaming.