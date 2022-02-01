Soundbars are incredibly popular today — their sales exceed the rest of the home theater surround sound category combined — because they're affordable, easy to install, take up little space and can drastically improve the sound of your TV. More and more soundbars are also starting to support Dolby Atmos, which is one of the most sought-after features for anybody building a home theater system.

If you don't know, Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio technology. It creates virtual height and side channels that tricks your ears into thinking that sound is coming from all around you — left, right and above — instead of just right in front of you. It basically makes it sound like you're in a movie, rather than just watching it.



There are different levels to Dolby Atmos, of course. A soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos isn't likely to deliver the same immersive experience as a true surround sound system that also supports Dolby Atmos. The cool thing is that most soundbars that support Dolby Atmos are also upgradable. Meaning you can buy companion rear-channel speakers and a subwoofer down the road to enhance the Dolby Atmos experience.