Apple now makes three different wireless earbuds: there's the entry-level AirPods (2nd-Generation), the new mid-range AirPods (3rd-Generation) and the noise-canceling AirPods Pro. This is great for us — everybody with iPhones — because we have more choice, but it also means deciding between the three could be a bit of a headache.

The fact of the matter is that three models of AirPods are equal parts similar as they are different. All three AirPod models have the same exact H1 chipset, giving them similar features, such as quick iPhone pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” controls, but the more expensive models look and fit differently, and have more premium features (such as wireless charging and active noise-cancellation). And, of course, the more expensive models are going to sound better.

Speaking of price, all three AirPods are priced very differently; the AirPods (2nd-Generation) are $50 less expensive than the mid-range AirPods (3rd-Generation), which are then $70 cheaper than the high-end AirPods Pro. So you really have to think about what fit and features you want, because it's going to have a big impact on price.