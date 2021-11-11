5 Gadgets That Clean Your Smartphone For You

You probably aren’t cleaning your smartphone as often as you should, even during this current pandemic. It’s not difficult, only requiring a cloth and some rubbing alcohol, or even some disinfectant wipes (which Apple deemed “OK”), but it still can be tough to remember to do it — and doing it often.

Fortunately, there are devices that specialize in sanitizing your smartphone and other gadgets for you. Instead of using disinfectant or some other liquid to kill your harmful bacteria and germs, they use UV light. They’re essentially tanning beds that bathe your smartphone, but they bathe it blue light to sanitize it over time.