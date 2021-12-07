The 10 Best iPhone Apps That People Are Actually Paying For

Apple recently gave out its 2021 App Store Awards, which its App Store's editorial team gives out to apps that deliver "exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact." Admittedly, it hands out a lot of these awards across its big five devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV) and there are different winners for apps and games, as well as those that are free and paid for. The winners of best "free iPhone apps" is admittedly a bit boring (populated by the likes of TikTok, YouTube and Instagram), while the paid iPhone apps hold a little more intrigue. They're more niche and, well, they're good enough that a helluva lot of people are spending their hard-earned dough on.