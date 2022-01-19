Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best HomeKit Cameras for Your Smart Home
Apple doesn't make its own smart home camera (yet) and in the meantime, there aren't actually that many options that work with HomeKit. In the past, Apple has partnered with brands like Logitech and released products that work with HomeKit. Today, that's still mostly the case, as Arlo (Ultra 2) and Eve (Eve Cam) also now make exclusive camera systems that only work with HomeKit.
When it comes to subscriptions, you're looking at iCloud as your option. If you have an iCloud subscription, which costs $3/month (for 200GB), you can access video recordings for up to 10 days. If you don't have an iCloud subscription, you're limited to live viewing. You'll also need an Apple device that can act as a smart home hub (this includes a HomePod, HomePod mini or Apple TV). The new "Thread" protocol, which is now supported by Google, Amazon, and Apple, ostensibly removes the need for a hub device in your home network. But as of now, there aren't any HomeKit capable cameras that work with Thread.
The Eve Cam is a simple smart home camera that can be controlled via the Eve or directly in Apple's Home app. It's also the most affordable HomeKit-capable option.
The Circle 2 has been the go-to HomeKit-enabled smart home camera for years. You can still find it — and get a good deal — but that's in part because Logitech is phrasing it out.
The Circle View is the updated version of the LG's Circle 2. It has many of the same features and image quality, but it has a fully-articulating base and works with different accessories.
The eufyCam 2 is a solid option for people who want a relatively affordable system of battery-powered cameras. It has a 1-year battery life on a charge, and shots in 1080p. It's compatible with HomeKit, but also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The eufyCam 2C is a more compact and more affordable version of the eufyCam 2 . The main downside is that each camera has a significantly shorter battery life (year vs six months).
The Ultra 2 Spotlight is the Arlo's most advanced smart home camera. It shoots 4K video with HDR and has a very wide 180-degree field of view. It works with HomeKit, but requires a hub which this two-pack includes.