Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Hublot's Latest Is an Homage to Aspen Snowmass

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best HomeKit Cameras for Your Smart Home

Apple doesnt make its own smart home camera (yet) and in the meantime, there aren't actually that many options that work with HomeKit.

By Tucker Bowe
logitech smart camera
Logitech

Apple doesn't make its own smart home camera (yet) and in the meantime, there aren't actually that many options that work with HomeKit. In the past, Apple has partnered with brands like Logitech and released products that work with HomeKit. Today, that's still mostly the case, as Arlo (Ultra 2) and Eve (Eve Cam) also now make exclusive camera systems that only work with HomeKit.

When it comes to subscriptions, you're looking at iCloud as your option. If you have an iCloud subscription, which costs $3/month (for 200GB), you can access video recordings for up to 10 days. If you don't have an iCloud subscription, you're limited to live viewing. You'll also need an Apple device that can act as a smart home hub (this includes a HomePod, HomePod mini or Apple TV). The new "Thread" protocol, which is now supported by Google, Amazon, and Apple, ostensibly removes the need for a hub device in your home network. But as of now, there aren't any HomeKit capable cameras that work with Thread.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Eve Cam
$150 AT APPLE

The Eve Cam is a simple smart home camera that can be controlled via the Eve or directly in Apple's Home app. It's also the most affordable HomeKit-capable option.

Logitech Circle 2
$245 AT AMAZON

The Circle 2 has been the go-to HomeKit-enabled smart home camera for years. You can still find it — and get a good deal — but that's in part because Logitech is phrasing it out.

Logitech Circle View
Logitech
$160 AT APPLE

The Circle View is the updated version of the LG's Circle 2. It has many of the same features and image quality, but it has a fully-articulating base and works with different accessories.

eufyCam 2 Kit
eufy security
Now 18% off
$246 AT AMAZON

The eufyCam 2 is a solid option for people who want a relatively affordable system of battery-powered cameras. It has a 1-year battery life on a charge, and shots in 1080p. It's compatible with HomeKit, but also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

eufyCam 2C Kit
Eufy
eufy security
$102 AT AMAZON

The eufyCam 2C is a more compact and more affordable version of the eufyCam 2 . The main downside is that each camera has a significantly shorter battery life (year vs six months).

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera
Arlo
Now 20% off
$480 AT AMAZON

The Ultra 2 Spotlight is the Arlo's most advanced smart home camera. It shoots 4K video with HDR and has a very wide 180-degree field of view. It works with HomeKit, but requires a hub which this two-pack includes.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
Update Your AirPods and Get More Features
This Is the Cleaning Solution That Apple Uses
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Sobriety App Is My Favorite Place Online
This Toy Taps Into Game-Changing "Pleasure Air"
All the AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About
How to Get Rid of Google Search Suggestions
Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About
Dolby Audio Isn't Dolby Atmos. Don't Be Fooled
A 100-Year-Old Brand Is Still at the Fore of Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Component That's Unlike Anything Else