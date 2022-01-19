The Best HomeKit Cameras for Your Smart Home

Apple doesn't make its own smart home camera (yet) and in the meantime, there aren't actually that many options that work with HomeKit. In the past, Apple has partnered with brands like Logitech and released products that work with HomeKit. Today, that's still mostly the case, as Arlo (Ultra 2) and Eve (Eve Cam) also now make exclusive camera systems that only work with HomeKit.

When it comes to subscriptions, you're looking at iCloud as your option. If you have an iCloud subscription, which costs $3/month (for 200GB), you can access video recordings for up to 10 days. If you don't have an iCloud subscription, you're limited to live viewing. You'll also need an Apple device that can act as a smart home hub (this includes a HomePod, HomePod mini or Apple TV). The new "Thread" protocol, which is now supported by Google, Amazon, and Apple, ostensibly removes the need for a hub device in your home network. But as of now, there aren't any HomeKit capable cameras that work with Thread.