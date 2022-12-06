6 Gifts to Impress Even the Most Jaded of Tech Junkies

Unexpected gadgets and life-improving devices to give that one person on your list who always has the latest and greatest.
Tech junkies are almost impossible to shop for. They either have the latest and/or firm opinions on electronics of all stripes, there's no in-between. This guide is curated specifically for the rabid techie in your life – these products will impress even the most up-to-date gadgetry geek. From high-tech grooming products to a feature-laden robot vacuum, check out our top picks below.
Braun calls this new, extremely efficient electric shaver its best yet. The Series 9 Pro will add ease to any morning routine, whether at home or on the road. The "world's first-ever" PowerCase delivers 50 percent extra battery life for up to six weeks of shaves – without the need for cumbersome plugs and power bricks. It's perfect for that giftee who's always on the move.
Now in its third iteration, the hugely popular Oura Ring is stylish, wearable and jam-packed with technical features. Track sleep, activity, heart rate and beyond without the need for bulky wristwear or clip-on devices. Featuring a seven-day battery life and lightweight, durable titanium construction, the Aura is compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit so that you can get your most precise insights yet.
Apple's mega-stylish, industry-leading active noise cancellation heaphones will take every listening experience to the next level. The stunning design has a precise fit that delivers supreme comfort for the entirety of the impressive 20-hour battery life. Featuring Apple's signature Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking and an included Smart Case, these are top-tier over-ears for every over-eager techie.
Kyte offers every benefit of Tesla ownership without any of the drudgerous responsibility. The short-term, contract-free rental service is subscription-driven and offers drivers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the New York City Tri-State area on-demand delivery of the popular EV. Perfect for a quick city escape, this membership will come in clutch when you need it the most.
Give the gift of a luxurious, at-home coffee experience – perfect for caffeine enthusiasts who dislike the whole "put on clothes, shower and go out in public" hassle. This countertop whiz features digital controls streamlined to a classic chromed form factor. It makes six different types of coffee drinks and employs two milk-steaming methods for the kind of versatility that tough-to-gift giftee loves.
Roborock's S7 is the vacuum of the future – a true set-it-and-forget-it device that packs all the bells and whistles your favorite tech hound will love. Its vacuum features 5,100Pa max suction, and the sonic mop scours at 3,000 cycles per minute for a deep, efficient clean. LIDAR tech guarantees perfect obstacle avoidance, and it's Alexa-compatible.