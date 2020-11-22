Today's Top Stories
1
Black Friday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
2
Should You Buy Hoka's Strange New Hiking Boot?
3
The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Is the Affordable Watch for the Design-Obsessed

Paulin's Neo features a unique font, a hand-dyed dial, and an automatic Japanese movement.

By Oren Hartov
paulin neo watch lead
Oren Hartov

Paulin Neo, ~$519

To quote the great Mike Meyers: "If it ain't Scottish, it's CRAP!"

Alright, it might not necessarily crap if it's not Scottish. But one thing's for certain: the Scots have been on a horological roll these past few years, churning out awesome watches, one after the other. The latest timepiece to joins these ranks comes from a small, Glasgow-based brand founded by three sisters called Paulin.

Key Specs:

Case Diameter: 38mm
Case Depth: 11.6mm
Water Resistance: 50m
Movement: Seiko NH35A automatic
Price: 396 GBP (~$519)

Shop Now

Related Stories
This Company Makes Affordable Enamel-Dial Watches
Four Great Scottish Watches to Check Out

Paulin has been manufacturing watches for a few years now, but with the Neo, it feels like the firm has truly found it voice. A design-focused timepiece, the 38mm Neo features an automatic movement from Seiko, putting it squarely in cross-hairs of watch enthusiasts as well as those whose chief concern is a fun dial design. Let's check out the Neo C, its blue and pink form. (The other two available dials are pictured below.)

paulin neo
Paulin
paulin neo
Paulin

Notable

It's tough to find the sweet spot between attractive, modern design and things that are important to watch enthusiasts, such as mechanical movements, appropriate case sizing, and certain niche features, such as lug holes. Often, when you find a watch with a great modern dial design, it's either quartz-powered, or it's relatively high end (though watches from certain German brands, such as Nomos and Junghans, are notable exceptions). The Neo is an outlier, and it's priced like a "microbrand" watch, at roughly $519.

paulin neo inline 1
Oren Hartov

Who It's For

Previously, one of Paulin's watches (the Geo Mini) was stocked by the MoMA Design Store in NYC, which is appropriate — many of the company's wares contain no small hint of Bauhaus or other modernist design. I could easily see a casual fan of design — but not necessarily a "watch guy" or "watch gal" — falling hard for the Neo. At roughly $500, it would make a great gift for such a person.

On the other hand, a serious watch nerd — and especially one who gravitates toward "microbrands" and their wares — would no doubt love the Neo, especially at its attractive price. The dial of the blue and pink model, with its playful colors and font, might not be "masculine" enough for the private equity crowd, but those whose tastes extend to all different sorts of watches could easily find a Neo that excites them. (All the more so because it's available in a black and white variant, the Neo A.)

paul neo case back
Paulin

Alternatives

Jungans' Max Bill line immediately comes to mind, especially their less expensive handwound variants in 34mm. Braun's AW10 EVO is another design-focused watch for under $500, though it's powered by a quartz movement. If you're willing to spend a bit more, a Nomos Club gives you a similar feel to the Neo, albeit with a serious movement upgrade the in the form of the brand's in-house, handwound Alpha caliber.

neo paulin inline 2
Oren Hartov

Review

I was sent a Neo C (blue with pink indices) for review. The watch showed up in handsome packaging that clearly indicated thoughtfulness and an eye towards sustainability: a stamped cardboard box with inner cork liner and an outer sleeve with time-setting and care directions printed on the back. I'll say right away that "my" particular watch came on a gunmetal black mesh bracelet, which I immediately removed — I hate these types of bracelets and knew the watch would work much better for me on a perlon from Crown & Buckle. (Rest assured that the watch is available with many, many different strap or bracelet options.)

I'm excited to discuss the watch's dial, but first, the case: it's a perfect (IMHO) 38mm, crafted from stainless steel, and nicely brushed. It's got a push-pull crown that ensures 50m of water resistance (this ain't a dive watch, after all), as well as a transparent case back. The NH35 is nothing to look at, and personally, I'd rather see a solid case back on this watch...but that's just me. Half the audience for such a watch is probably going to be downright fascinated looking at the movement, so for that reason, this may have been the optimal move, considering the potential target market. (Also, you "watch people" out there will be thrilled to know that this baby has lug holes — huzzah!)

paulin neo
Paulin

Ok, the dial: So dope. Paulin teamed up with anOrdain on this watch (one of the Paulin sisters and anOrdain founder Lewis Heath are, don't you know, a married couple!), which entailed several stages: first, Paulin developed a special typeface called "Wim," designed by their in-house typographer. Then, the dials are laser-cut from aluminum, adonised, and sent to artist Helen Swan, who hand-dyes them in her Glasgow studio. Finally, the dials are sent to anOrdain's studio for pad-printing.

The results are pretty special: the C's dial is a gorgeous sky blue in which the aluminum's vertical "grains" are visible. Pad-printed on this surface are orange line-shaped markers at each hour and pink hour indices in the Wim typeface. Bold and unique, the numbers work together with the other dial elements for a fun, whimsical look. When combined with a red seconds hand (with no counterbalance — it simply extends from the center of the dial), a short, black rectangular hour hand and a skeletonized, rectangular steel hour hand, the results are highly legible. The NH35's date disc is rendered here in black, with the dates contrasting in white (this is the case on all three colorways).

Notably, because of the NH35's relatively slow beat rate of 21,600 vph, the seconds hand makes its way around the dial with leisure, similarly to that of a vintage watch. Combine this with a domed acrylic crystal and the case's lug holes and smaller size, and you almost feel like you're wearing a vintage piece. It's a feeling I quite enjoy, though again, I would've ditched the transparent case back. (One nice thing about the NH35, is that because it's so common, virtually any watchmaker should be able to service it. Though the Neo does come with a two-year warranty.)

The "B" variant of the Neo comes in a striking cream color, while the A is neutral black and white. I love the look of these two colorways — though I've only seen them in pictures — but for my money, I would have to choose the C variant, which seems most fun to me. Paired with an easy-wearing strap such as a perlon, you almost forget you're wearing a watch at all.

Verdict

The Neo is too cool. While it's by no means a perfect watch (which watch is?), the design, price, look and feel are perfect for the design-obsessed, the horologically-obsessed, or simply anyone who appreciates a fun, good-looking accessory. I'd love to see a future option without the transparent case back, or maybe on a cool beads-of-rice bracelet instead of the mesh option. But ultimately, this is the type of watch that's fun no matter how you wear it.

Shop Now

Early Black Friday Deals

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY

Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.

READ MORE

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Rhodes Huxley Boot
Rhodes Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Western Rise AT Slim Pant
Western Rise AT Slim Pant
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 ($20 off)

Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)

With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR POUR OVER COFFEE

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Autonomous Kinn Chair
Autonomous Kinn Chair
autonomous.com
SHOP NOW

$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)

Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Automatic Watches
Design Nerds Will Go Gaga for This New Watch
How to Find Your Watch's Serial Number
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Affordable Seiko Dive Watch Is 32% Off Today
Watches You Should Know: Bell & Ross BR 01
This '70s-Inspired Watch Is Now a Chronograph
Is This the Best Field Watch of 2020?
Sleeper Lots from the Latest Big Watch Auction
Die-Hard Panerai Fans Will Love This Special Watch
This Chronograph Celebrates a Cool Watch From 1965
What's With All the Snoopy Watches This Year?