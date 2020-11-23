These Are the Watches We’re Obsessing Over in November 2020

As watch lovers, we spend our afternoons poring over watches both new and vintage. When a new timepiece comes across our radar, one that particularly resonates with our tastes, we can’t help but obsess over it. So, here’s a taste of that process — four timepieces that our watch-loving staff are obsessing over right at this very moment.





Panerai Luminor Ref. 5218-201/A

Phillips

Daylight is no Rocky, First Blood or (gasp) The Expendables, but it did give us Sylvester Stallone rocking a Panerai watch. Watch lovers chalk up the current interest in Panerai among Americans to Stallone's rocking of the Panerai Luminor Ref. 5218-201/A all throughout Daylight, both on and off the set. Now you can own the watch that's been in Sly's possession for all these decades, because it's about to be put up for auction at Phillips. The watch is a thick boy clocking in at 44mm, but it looks dainty on Stallone's wrist. If I were to get this, my left arm would probably blow up from having to lift my wrist to tell the time. Then again, I won't have to worry about that, as the watch is expected to bring in upwards of $80,000. -Tyler Chin, Associate Staff Writer

Learn More

Bovet Waterproof Mono-Rattrapante Chronograph

Shuck the Oyster

This is some insider-y, Tier One watch-guy shit that I just love: this may look like a typical step-case chronograph from the 1940s (whose dial and case design is well ahead of its time), but housed in this baby is the Valjoux cal. 84 movement. This special split-seconds movement features a single seconds hand (rather than two), but allows the user to time two events via a special "catch up" mechanism. (Read this incredibly in-depth story on Hodinkee for more info.) Suffice it to say that these watches don't surface very often in this condition — hence the price of close to $27K. -Oren Hartov, Associate Editor

Shop Now

Yema Speedgraf x Klokkeriet

Yema

Mechanical chronograph watches are often 1) large and 2) expensive. Those that aren’t rarely look as good as the Yema Speedgraf introduced last year with a black dial and white subdials. This new limited version for Norwegian enthusiast group Klokkeriet inverts that motif but is equally as cool. Making it even more compelling is a solid Seiko chrono movement with premium features watch nerds go for: column wheel and vertical clutch. Wearable at 39mm and reasonably priced, it’s one of those watches I just keep mentally returning to. I kinda want to put it on a bund strap. -Zen Love, Staff Writer

Shop Now

Vintage Girard Perregaux



A.J. Powell

Recently I’ve found myself appreciating the watches I have more than obsessing over ones I don’t. This Girard Perregaux was my great-grandfather’s, and dates to around the early 1950s. When I received it as a gift, it wasn’t running and was missing a rather unique screw-down washer to hold the case back in place. I figured it would be a lost cause (water damage, missing 70ish-year old part), but took it to The Watchmaking Project to see what they could do. Not only did they source a replacement case back part, but they cleaned it up and got it running again. In truth, I’ve had fewer occasions to wear this watch recently, but I still find the occasional reason to break it out — like contributing to this post. -AJ Powell, Senior Content Manager, Gear Patrol Studios

Shop Now

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io