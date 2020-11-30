The Best Watch Releases of November, 2020

While we can't conceivably cover every great new watch release, we do our best to highlight some our favorites each week, and now, we've decided to collect them in a monthly roundup for your viewing pleasure. From Hodinkee's field watch collaboration with Merci to Braun's team-up with Paul Smith to Oak and Oscar's new all-black take on the Olmstead, these are some of the best watches in November, 2020.
Merci LMM-H01 for Hodinkee
One of our favorite French boutique watchmakers did a super sharp and well priced mechanical interpretation of its field watch for Hodinkee. It's limited to 1,500 examples.
Price: $500
Seiko Credor Eichi II
Seiko's haute horlogerie sub-brand Credor only seldom comes out with new watches. Now, the cult favorite Eichi II's newest incarnation features a blue dial and platinum case.
Price: $54,000
Christopher Ward C65 Sandstorm Chronometer for Worn & Wound
A British watchmaker and an American watch enthusiast website collaborated on an awesome, limited-edition tool watch.
Price: $1,085
Braun Watch & Clocks for Paul Smith
One of the most iconic Bauhaus-inspired watch designs is from Braun, and it's even cooler for being ultra affordable. New, limited-edition versions for retailer Paul Smith are some of the best yet. (Also check out the $80 wall clock and $45 alarm clock.)
Price: $225
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Jack Heuer Birthday Gold Limited Edition
TAG Heuer is honoring the creator of the famous Carrera on his 88th birthday with an interpretation of his "favorite watch" in gold.
Price: $18,450
Breitling Superocean '57 Outerknown
Breitling partnered with one of our favorite makers of surf-centric gear and apparel, Outerknown, on a retro-inspired dive watch with an eco-friendly strap.
Price: $4,380
Oak & Oskar Olmsted Matte
A new version of Chicago-based microbrand Oak & Oscar's 38mm field watch, the Olmsted, has a matte-textured, ceramic-coated case.
Price: $1,475
Ming 19.05
Enthusiast favorite watchmaker Ming has introduced the final model in its 19 series featuring a titanium case and a high-end movement. Only 15 examples will be made.
Price: ~$10,920
Hublot Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown
Hublot’s ongoing partnership with leather expert Berluti has yielded a new version of the Big Bang Unico watch that incorporates patinated Venezia leather in its dial and bezel — and also its strap, of course.
Price: $26,200
Bremont Hawking Collection
Bremont has released a collection of watches that incorporate small discs of wood taken from the late scientist Stephen Hawking's desk.
Price: $9,995+
Chopard Alpine Eagle Wempe
Chopard's luxury sport watch, the Alpine Eagle, might look its best yet in this special version with a silver dial and blue hands/indices for retailer Wempe's 5th Avenue boutique.
Price: $12,900
Panerai Luminor LAB-ID PAM1700 Watch
Panerai's newest dive watch is full of exotic materials such as carbon composite and the latest generation of improved luminescent paint, called Super-Luminova X-1. The watch also comes with a 70-year warranty.
Montblanc Summit 2+ Smartwatch
Montblanc's newest smartwatch comes with upgrades like cellular connectivity, meaning independence from a companion phone.
Price: $1,170
Timex x Face x Anna Limited Edition Watches
Timex collaborated with a Japanese-Taiwanese artist named Face and the Japanese magazine Anna on a fun series of limited edition watches.
Price: $89
Grand Seiko Elegance Watches
Grand Seiko celebrates a couple anniversaries this year, and released some high-end models to celebrate each one: the rose gold SBGW260 marks 140 for the company, and the platinum SBGZ005 is for 160 years since the founder's birth.
Price: $28,900+
Marloe Atlantic Chronograph Watch
Scottish watch brand Marloe released a new collection of chronographs powered by automatic Seiko movements.
Price: $1,100
Patek Philippe Ref. 6301P Grande Sonnerie
Patek is really good at making really complicated and stunningly refined watches, especially those with calendar and chiming mechanisms. And they've done it again.
Price: On request
Longines Legend Diver Bronze Watch
Longines' super compressor-style dive watch gets a bronze case and green dial. And it looks dope.
Price: $3,000
Christopher Ward C65 Chronograph
If you bought a Nivada chronograph in the 1960s, it might've looked something like this when it was brand-new. British watchmaker Christopher Ward's new C65 Chronograph is vibrant, has a modern Swiss automatic movement and is perfectly sized at 41mm.
Price: $2,055
Geckota Sierra Zero One Phalanx Watch
This is a watch with a story. But it's also got a mean look, some serious specs and a reasonable price.
Price: $906
MVMT Minimal Sport Watch
Minimal in design, maximal on style.
Price: $145
Farer Pilot Watches
Traditional, no-nonsense pilot watches meet British brand Farer's typically vibrant design sense.
Price: $895
Rado True Square Designer Collection Watches
Rado is doing some amazing things with ceramic, including producing watch cases in this tone of yellow. It's just one of a new series made in collaboration with prominent designers.
Price: $1,800+
Alpina Alpiner Regulator Automatic Watch
Regulator watches separate the displays of hours, minutes and seconds to emphasize the minutes. It makes for an interesting look when mixed with Alpina's typically sporty personality.
Price: $2,173 (on bracelet)
Zenith Defy Classic Carbon
The contemporary side of the Zenith personality is manifested in a skeletonized watch with case and bracelet in lightweight carbon.
Price: $19,500
Junghans Meister S Chronoscope
Famously minimalist German watchmaker Junghans is looking unusually sporty with a new automatic chronograph.
Price: $2,595+