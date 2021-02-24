The Best Vintage Military Watches to Collect Under $5,000

Military watches, for obvious reasons, are some of the most interesting timepieces to study and collect: they have serious history behind them, they're robust and well made, and their utilitarian, straightforward nature ironically often leads to naturally attractive designs.
Prices on vintage, issued military watches very much runs the gamut — you can pay $200 for a WWII-era, American-made A-11, or you can pay $200,000 for a Rolex "Milsub" issued to the Royal Navy in the 1970s. Because of this, we've decided to focus this guide on timepieces that'll run you less than $5,000. A further constraint, however, is that we've elected to focus on pieces 34mm and larger, as watches like the A-11, cool as they are, are quite small even for the small-wristed among us (think ~32mm).
Of course, keep in mind that vintage issued watches such as these are going to need service more frequently than modern watches with modern movements in them that use synthetic oils, automatic winding, etc, so factor those costs into your purchasing decision. Still, there's nothing cooler than the knowledge that someone long ago wore your watch into a dangerous place in order to blow shit up.
(...or wore it in the mess hall while he spooned rice and beans onto plates for 12 hours a day, but the mystery is part of the attraction.)
CWC G10
Mr Jones Watches
One of the best bargains in (fairly) modern military watches, the Cabot Watch Company G10 was produced in huge quantities for British military personnel, and is in fact still being produced today in slightly updated form. The originals were made between 1980 and the early 2000s and feature a 36mm steel case with a quartz movement, battery hatch, a matte black tritium dial, fixed spring bars, and an acrylic crystal. Though they've appreciated somewhat in price over the past few years, you can find them all day long for under $500.
Thin, handwound, highly legible, and largely American-made, both the MIL-W-46374 and the GG-W-113 (variations on a theme that were updated from the 1960s through the 1990s) are perfect entry-level military watches. Unfortunately, though gone are the days when you could nab one for under $200, you can still find gobs of them on eBay for about $500 — which, in the world of issued watches, is still on the inexpensive side. Just understand that some of them aren't made to be serviced, so maybe look for a later model with a screw-back case and a more modern movement, such as the MIL-W-46374D.
Though Marathon still makes a super cool, composite-cased Navigator watch, back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, they manufactured one out of steel. (Cases were manufactured by Gallet, and some models were signed "ADANAC" — "CADADA" backwards — while others, which used tritium tubes on the dial, were signed "Marathon.") These watches feature a rotating 12-hour bezel, a screw-down crown and a tough quartz movement, as well as an easy-access battery hatch. For under $1,000, it's a hell of a cool piece.
Manufactured by — you guess it — twelve brands and delivered in late 1945, the "Dirty Dozen" watches (officially designated "Watch. Wrist. Waterproof") are some of the coolest timepieces to emerge from WWII. Though few, if any, probably saw any action, they still make for great examples of function-first engineering, and one of the most plentiful, made by Cyma, is thankfully also one of the most robust, with a stainless steel 38mm case. Handwound with black dials, the Dirty Dozen ooze military cool, especially on a green NATO strap.
This watch is as British as afternoon tea, but has stronger masculine overtones. Built by Smiths, the famed British clock and watchmaker of Mt. Everest fame, the W10 was produced in the 1960s and 1970s with an in-house, handwound movement made in England. Measuring 35mm in diameter and featuring an anti-magnetic dust cover, a tritium dial, fixed spring bars and the "broad arrow" signature, it was made for both the Army and the Royal Air Force, which are marked “6B” on the case back. Though you can no longer find them for under $1k (sigh), you can easily find them for about $2,500 in condition.
Though there are several kinds of vintage military monopusher chronographs (chronographs that utilize one pusher for start, stop and rest rather than two), we're referring here to those first produced for the British MoD in the 1940s/1950s by Lemania, Breitling, and Rodania. Sized at a very modern 38.5mm and outfitted with Lemania handwound movements, these insanely cool chronos were issued to RAF pilots, sailors and submariners in the Royal Navy. (Just keep in mind that servicing them won't be cheap.)
Diameter: 38.5mm
Movement: Lemania cal. 15 CHT handwound
Price Range: $3,000-$6,000 (can be found for sub-$5k)
This is definitely a "watch guy's watch." Produced in the 1950s for the Hungarian Air Force, these chronographs featured Angelus's well regarded caliber 215 handwound movement in an oversized, 38mm steel case. With their gorgeous, gilded dials in bi-compax (two sub-register) layout, military signature on the case back ("L.E." stand for legi ero, or "air force"), in-house movement and modern proportions, these are some of the best values in midcentury military watches. While service may be costly, the fact that these can be had for under $5k, given today's market, is remarkable.
Milwaukee Boot Co.'s Pfister boot is made of quality leather and features a Goodyear welt construction, which allows the boot to be resoled. You can take 15 percent off a pair of your own when you use the code PATROL15 at checkout.
TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way).
This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself.
You really can't have too many masks around, so jump on this deal from Vistaprint and stock up. If you buy three or more masks, you can use the promo code to get 25 percent off. They come in a range of colors and patterns and also have an insert for a filter.
Clarks Desert Boot, modeled after boots worn by soldiers on the Western Desert Campaign during WWII, have remained a wardrobe staple years later. While you may not be marching around Northern Africa, these are a versatile pick for spring and summer.
Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V7 Animal captures dust, animal hair, allergens and deep cleans carpets. It is also super rare to see this price on a brand new V7, as opposed to the refurbished ones we tend to see these days.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
For a lot of us, a quick look out the window reveals that winter is not quitting any time soon, meaning weatherproof boots are still required. These are our Smart Spend pick as the best affordable snow boots, so picking them up on sale really is the smartest spend you can make.
With spring just about a month away, it is time to pick up your go-to sneakers for the season. The Vans Authentic is always in style and, in this iteration, comes in a clean white leather rounded out with gold metal eyelets.
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io