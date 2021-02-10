The Best Dive Watches Under $5,000

$5,000. A lotta money. For $5k, your watch better tell the time real good.
Well, the good news is that it almost certainly will. $5,000 is well into entry-level luxury territory — and by that admittedly arbitrary term, we mean that you can absolutely buy a great watch from a blue chip Swiss, German, Japanese or American brand that will last you a lifetime. In fact, it'll probably last well beyond your lifetime, and your kids and grandkids will be enjoying it many decades hence.
Though you're not quite in Rolex Submariner or Omega Seamaster Diver 300 territory yet (at least on a bracelet — you can get the latter on rubber for under $5k!), there are plenty of other options from big names that come in below the $5,000 mark that deserve your attention. All these watches have premium and necessary features such as screw-down crowns, sapphire crystals, unidirectional rotating dive bezels and powerful lume. Better yet, each comes with a great warranty.
So without further ado, here are some of the best divers under $5k. Happy diving!
Sinn EZM3 3
Courtesy
You're getting so much watch when you buy a Sinn that it makes you look around, wondering if you're doing something illegal. The EZM 3 is perhaps the German company's most badass watch: a specialized diver configured with the crown on the left so as not to dig into the wrist or foul equipment, it features an antimagnetic case, an inert gas-filled cavity with a dehumidifier capsule to prevent fogging and "special micro-lubricating techniques allows for operation down to -45 degrees centigrade." Oh, and it also tells the time.
If you're looking for something that's gonna catch people's eye, look no further — the oversized case (43mm) and striking blue sunray dial on this Aquaracer should do the trick nicely. Outfitted with TAG's Sellita/ETA-based Calibre 5 movement with 38 hours of power reserve, it features genuine good looks and a wildly cool matching bezel with "tortoise shell" effect. And with 300m of water resistance, it's more than adequate for all your diving needs.
Longines sells a hell of a watch for the money. In this case, you're getting a bronze-cased version of their famous vintage reissue, which they've dubbed the Legend Diver. This 42mm watch encompasses a dual-crown design (one to set the time, the other to control the inner bezel), a funky green dial, an automatic Swiss movement and two straps (one leather, and one NATO). If you like your dive watches full-retro, then it pays to look into the Longines catalog.
If classic dive watch styling is more your thing, than you could do much worse than the Breitling Superocean Series. This 42mm version is kitted out with an automatic, chronometer-certified movement, an impressive 500m of water resistance, and matching steel bracelet. Its oversized Arabic indices doused in Super-LumiNova should be hard to miss underwater, and you also get a handy date complication at 3 o'clock. In short, if you're a fan of the Submariner but don't want to spend that kind of money, you should definitely look here.
If you dig Bell & Ross's aviation-themed, instrument panel aesthetic but want it in a diver package, well, you're in luck — it certainly exists, and in multiple iterations. One of the coolest of these is the Black Matte model, which makes use of a ceramic case, black dial and matching black bezel for a cool, tactical effect that wouldn't look out of place on an aircraft carrier. 42mm in diameter and outfitted with a Swiss automatic movement, this is the perfect diver for someone interested in a military vibe.
Diameter: 42mm
Movement: Bell & Ross BR-CAL.302 automatic (Sellita base)
This special limited edition is part of a collection honoring diving legend Carl Brashear, the first African American man to graduate from the U.S. Navy Diving & Salvage School in 1954. It features a 40mm bronze case and is the first Oris diver to house an in-house movement, the Caliber 401, which has an impressive 5-day power reserve, antimagnetic properties and and a small seconds display at six o'clock. Shipping on a strap from Erika's Originals that mimics old Marine Nationale fabric models, it's a striking, value-packed watch that honors the legacy of a trailblazer.
Few modern watches exhibit more serious diver cred than Tudor's Pelagos. Though it makes use of the brand's famous "snowflake" handset, this thing is otherwise fully in the 21st century: it's got a titanium/steel case, one of the best dive bracelets on the market, an in-house, chronometer-certified Tudor movement with 70 hours of power reserve, 500m of water resistance, a helium escape valve...need we go on? Oh, and it also comes in black, and even a lefty configuration.
Doxa Sub 300 Carbon Aqua Lung US Divers Sharkhunter
Courtesy
A special edition, all-black Sub 300 made in partnership with Aqualung, this is easily one of the coolest dive watches on the market right now, full stop. It features a 42.5mm carbon case, a COSC-certified version of the Swiss automatic ETA 2824-2 movement, a matching black rubber strap and Doxa's famous decompression bezel in black, white and yellow. And 300m of water resistance ensures you can go as deep as you like.
I mean, what else could you possibly want for under $5,000? You're getting an in-house, co-axial, master chronometer-certified movement from one of the best watchmakers in the world, plus a helium escape valve, a domed, sapphire crystal with antireflective treatment on both sides, a gorgeous wave dial with date complication at six o'clock, and a comfortable rubber strap. So long as you can pull off a 42mm case, this is an easy recommendation.
Named in honor of the iconic British aircraft manufacturer of the WWII-era Spitfire, the Supermarine is Bremont's first and most well known diver. With its offset crown, Swiss automatic movement and matching bracelet, it's certainly a handsome, useful watch, but the true interest lies in its construction: the 43mm Trip-Tick, three-part case is designed by Bremont and makes for easier service in the event that only one part of the case needs attention or replacing.
Diameter: 43mm
Movement: Bremont cal. BE-92AE automatic (ETA base)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. This deal is exclusive for Gear Patrol readers.
Missing the gym? We scored an exclusive discount from Tempo, one of our favorite new home workout systems. The Tempo Studio comes with all the weights you need and gives you instant feedback with AI-powered guidance that adapts to you and your fitness needs.
There is a huge sale going on over at Wayfair for President's Day. You can find deals on items in just about any category you can think of across Wayfair's network of sites, including AllModern, where you can find reading chairs like this.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This is our pick for the best budget mattress you can buy online. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability.
Now that working from home is normal, you have to get yourself a few accessories to make life easier. Whether you like using a second monitor, want a separate keyboard or just prefer a better angle, having a laptop stand can change the WFH experience in a huge way.
This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
These wireless earbuds will renew your love for all things fitness. Long battery life and multiple fit options make these perfect for staying comfortable during epic workouts, whether you're hitting the road for a run or lifting in the gym.
Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io