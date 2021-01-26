Today's Top Stories
Everything You Could Possibly Want to Know About Dress Watches

Whether you're shopping or exploring, delve in to the world of elegant dress watches here.

By Zen Love
luxury watches
Courtesy

Yes — the handsome, classical type of design we call the "dress watch" is still relevant. You might like your casual styles and sporty tool watches, but it's hard to deny the archetypal appeal of that which is simple and elegant. Spanning every imaginable price level and varying broadly in form and function, dress watches take many different shapes. So what makes the right dress watch for you?

There's no simple answer. If you're a hardcore tool watch guy, you may want something inexpensive to keep in a drawer for formal occasions — or you might relish rocking a vintage Omega DeVille with jeans and a T-shirt. There are no rules, but there's a lot to consider, from price and complications to case material and size. And there's a lot to discover, from prestigious brands' dress watches to independents doing great things.

Below you'll find the topics related to dress watches you'll want to consider: We break down everything from Patek Philippe's Calatrava and perpetual calendars to vintage and modern Rolex. Whether shopping or exploring, this is where you can delve in to the world of dress watches of all kinds.

The Best Dress Watches for Men

best dress watches gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

From $1,000 to $20,000 and everything in between.

LEARN MORE

5 Classy Dress Watches Under $1,000

dress watches
Courtesy

A great dress watch doesn't have to cost as much as a car.

LEARN MORE

5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Dress Watch

before you buy a dress watch gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

A good dress watch can cost a pretty penny. We help steer you towards the right purchase by asking yourself these simple questions.

LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know to Buy a Rolex Datejust

buy a rolex datejust gear patrol lead full
Rolex; HQ Milton

The Rolex Datejust, in continuous production since 1945, is one of the most popular watches in the world.

LEARN MORE

A Brief Guide to Affordable Vintage Rolex Watches

affordable vintage rolex
Analog/Shift

From Air Kings to Oyster Perpetuals, these are the Rollies you can buy without taking out a HELOC.

LEARN MORE

A Brief Guide to Vintage Omega Watches

vintage omega
Those Watch Guys

From Seamasters to DeVilles and more, vintage Omega is where you'll find some of the greatest dress watches ever.

LEARN MORE

What Makes the Cartier Tank the Quintessential Dress Watch?

watches you should know cartier tank gear patrol lead full
Analog / Shift

The Tank is one of the most elegant and iconic watches ever made, but it owes its significance to more than a just great design.

LEARN MORE

Want a Cartier Tank? Here Are Three Worthy Alternatives for Less

want this get this cartier tank gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

These three dress watches offer attractive alternatives to the Cartier Tank experience, with classic looks that stand out among so many round watches.

LEARN MORE

Why a $22,000 Entry-Level Dress Watch Is Worth Every Penny

patek phillipe 5196r gear patrol lead full
Hunter D. Kelley

The Calatrava is the quintessential Patek Philippe, and perhaps even the quintessential dress watch, period.

LEARN MORE

Three Affordable Alternatives to the Patek Philippe Calatrava

wtgt patek
Courtesy

The Calatrava is perhaps the platonic ideal of the dress watch — but they ain't cheap. Here are a few watches with a similar look for much less scratch.

LEARN MORE

These Perpetual Calendars Are Some of the Best Watches from Patek Philippe

guide to patek perpetual calendars gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Patek Philippe’s complicated watchmaking is famous the world over, and their mechanical perpetual calendars are the stars of their catalog.

LEARN MORE

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Brought Two Companies Together to Form a Juggernaut of the Watch Industry

jaeger lecoultre reverso gear patrol body 04
Brenden Clarke

One of the world's most famous dress watches is celebrating a big anniversary with a brand new model.

LEARN MORE

Is This the Vintage-Styled Dress Watch to Rule Them All?

rado golden horse
Zen Love

We review the Rado Golden Horse 1957: a near exact reproduction of a vintage watch that hits all the right modern notes.

LEARN MORE

Five Of the Best Affordable Dress Watches Worth Investing In

dress watches m2w gear patrol lead full
Hunter Kelley

Handsome, mechanically-powered watches from Oris, Longines, Seiko and more.

LEARN MORE

