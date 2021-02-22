If You Only Buy One Digital Watch, Buy This One

Skip the heavy lifting and go straight to what’s best. Just Get This is our no-nonsense guide to the gear you need, now.
We'll be the first to admit it — it's tough to make the case for owning one of each type of watch we tend to cover at Gear Patrol. I mean, it's 2021: you don't need a pilot's watch. (Hell, most people didn't need one back in 1950.) You probably don't need a field watch, or even a dive watch — though the latter are admittedly so versatile that we thoroughly recommend owning one. But what everyone really should have is a good digital watch.
Why? Again, it's a question of versatility, though in this case, it's also a question of price: for significantly less than $100 you can get yourself the type of watch that does just about everything a timekeeping device should possibly do, and that will do it while getting the absolute shit kicked out of it. The type of watch you can wear while skiing, running, swimming, and triathlon-ing, whatever. The type of watch that does exactly what it's supposed to, and that you never have to worry about.
And what, pray tell, is the epitome of such a watch? For our money (and perhaps also for your money), we believe it's the basic G-Shock 5600 series. Why? Because Casio's famous watch for hard knocks is virtually indestructible, and it costs the equivalent of, like, three Manhattan cocktails. If you're only gonna buy one digital watch, we truly think this one should be it. Here's why (in more detail):
It's shockproof. It's waterproof. ("Water-resistant" — whatever.) It's dust-proof. I mean, there's a reason people take these things to war — they can withstand just about whatever you throw at them. And 200m of water resistance is nothing to scoff at — you could conceivably take this thing scuba diving in a pinch.
It's Packed with Useful Functionality
It's a watch! It's a stopwatch! It's a calendar! It's an alarm! It's a tiny flashlight! Does your Rolex do all this stuff? Probably not! (Granted, you probably couldn't trade your G-Shock for a flight in a small bush plane out of a country suddenly engulfed in civil war or sharknados, whereas this might be possible with your Rolex, but that's neither here nor there.) Never underestimate the usefulness of a solid digital alarm, we tell you.
G-Shock
It's (Relatively) Thin and Highly Comfortable
Considering the robustness of the case and all of the functionality packed therein, a 15mm case truly ain't bad. This thing will fit under your sleeve and out of the way, no problem. For such a tough piece of kit, it's really rather unobtrusive, and also weighs in at under 2 ounces. An integrated rubber strap is pliable, molds to your wrist and is comfortable enough that you'll likely forget the watch is on your wrist.
It's CHEAP.
Where else are you gonna get this degree of toughness in your life for under $50? Maybe, like, a pair of steel chopsticks, or a titanium spoon, but neither one of those will time things for you. Conceivably, if a 5600 ever broke, you could replace it without having to think much about the bottom line. But let's be real: G-Shocks don't break.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. This will never go out of style, so don't be afraid to add one to your closet, even if there is already another one in there.
This monitor from Samsung is designed with the curvature of the eye in mind, creating an immersive experience, no matter what you're using the monitor for. Its ultra-slim design makes it a good fit for just about any desk.
The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack.
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. Plus, it keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io