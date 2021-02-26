These Are the Watches We’re Obsessing Over in February 2021

As watch lovers, we spend our afternoons poring over watches both new and vintage. When a new timepiece comes across our radar, one that particularly resonates with our tastes, we can’t help but obsess over it. So, here’s a taste of that process — four timepieces that our watch-loving staff are obsessing over right at this very moment.



Unimatic Modello Uno U1-NR Norwegian Rain



Courtesy

I mean let’s be honest, nine times out of ten the true inspiration for a L.E. watch comes from a marketing department trying to think up new reasons for people to buy the same old model. But this collaboration between Unimatic and Norwegian Rain actually seems to offer something. First off, it’s conceivably within my price range. Secondly, the dial is beautiful. The two layer oxide copper and galvanized brass is really very striking and adds a lot to the whole package. Lastly, another plus this watch has is that it is already sold out so I don’t have to even try and stop myself from buying it. It’s already too late. -J.D. DiGiovanni, Platforms Editor

LEARN MORE

Rolex Datejust rev. 16220



Courtesy

Normally I wouldn't quite understand the appeal of a good Datejust without its iconic Jubilee bracelet, but in this case, the dial of this 16220 is just so nice (check out those lume plots and matching hands), and it's a birth year watch...I think I'd just have to make an exception. The polished case also doesn't bother me so much, though some folks would strongly disagree with me. -Oren Hartov, Associate Editor

SHOP NOW

Yema x Worn & Wound Superman Maxi Dial Limited Edition Watch



Yema

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...a watch. Yema's Superman watch, originally launched in 1963, gets a 2021 update thanks to a collaboration with watch publication Worn & Wound. The bolded markers account for the "maxi dial" name, which is a useful touch since even with glasses I can't make out most details on my watches. At a modest size of 39mm, the Superman manages presence without swallowing my dainty wrist. Its locking bezel is useful for divers, and while I'm not diving any time soon, it's a neat function to show to my watch-loving friends. -Tyler Chin, Associate Staff

SHOP NOW

Piaget Altiplano



Courtesy

There’s something really special about an ultra-thin watch that seems to sit on the same plane as your skin. Piaget is known for making such watches, and this version of their Altiplano is only 6.36mm thick with an automatic movement inside. They have even (record-breakingly) thinner ones, with movements integrated into the case that are unencumbered by dials, but this particular model strikes me with its somehow gold-colored meteorite dial. I’ll never own a $30k-dress watch like this, but that doesn’t stop me from being fascinated. -Zen Love, Staff Writer

SHOP NOW

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch 321

Courtesy

If I was in the market for a watch, this is the wait list that you would find my name on. There is the romance of the single-watchmaker story among other history nuggets, but those might not come up in conversation. What will come up is that it’s by far the best looking modern Omega — period. -Tim Murray, Account Executive, Brand Partnerships

SHOP NOW





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io