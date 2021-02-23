Vintage Watch Collectors Are Going to Freak Over This New Chronograph

What's old is new again, as they say. Based on the Heuer 3147N watch that debuted in 1963, the new vintage chronograph reissue collaboration from TAG Heuer and watch enthusiast website Hodinkee — formally called the TAG Heuer Carrera "Dato" Limited Edition for Hodinkee — has an unexpected look: its lone subdial at 3 o'clock gives it a quirky, asymmetrical aesthetic. But in the 1960s, it was unusual for a different reason: not many chronographs of the time offered a date display. Heuer even charmingly advertised it as "a wristwatch, a stopwatch, and a calendar, too."
[Editor's Note: Heuer devotees may recall the "Skipperera" of 1968, an ultra-rare Heuer Skipper housed in a Carrera case. Heuer and Hodinkee reissued a slightly upgraded version of the watch in 2017, which featured a date at 3 o'clock in an homage to the 3147.]
Underpinned by the elegant base design of the Heuer Carrera, this combination of interesting features, history, and quirky looks makes for a cult-worthy vintage-inspired watch and compelling reissue. A faithful rendering of the original design features the expected modern updates, such as sapphire crystal, a case size of 39mm (compared to the original's 35mm) and the brand's modern, in-house Heuer 02 automatic movement, which is visible through the case back (unlike on the original) and features a rotor marking the brand's 160th birthday.
HODINKEE
While the original chronograph counted up to an odd 45 minutes, the modern movement is constrained to just 30 minutes. Only 250 examples of the Carrera Dato 45 reissue will be produced, half of which will be available at the Hodinkee Shop and the other half through TAG Heuer boutiques. Each has a price of $7,250, and is available now.
If you're looking to pick up a Gore-Tex jacket and pant this season, look no further than Backcountry's Girdwood and Cottonwoods kits. Each has a 100 percent waterproof, breathable and durable three-layer Gore-Tex construction.
TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way).
This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself.
Clarks Desert Boot, modeled after boots worn by soldiers on the Western Desert Campaign during WWII, have remained a wardrobe staple years later. While you may not be marching around Northern Africa, these are a versatile pick for spring and summer.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
