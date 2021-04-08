The Cartier Tank Is Now More Accessible Than Ever

This year, the Watches & Wonders Geneva trade show is once again an online event — only this time, it includes brands such as Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe and more. Check back here often for our coverage of this horological mega-show to see all the latest watches.

Joining the Cartier Tank's multiple sub-collections is a new range that's quietly a highlight of the Watches & Wonders 2021 trade show. Its familiar looks are deceptive: these Cartier watches have received a subtle but winning redesign and are positioned as an accessible entry point to the brand. Some of them even unexpectedly feature solar-powered movements.

The new collection is wide ranging, and there's likely something for everyone — including, yes, an automatic model. Although the new collection varies in size, color and other features, the Tank Must is identifiable by its newly rounded edges. Fans of the tank (and we are many) won't be disappointed.

The Cartier Must collection is intended as the brand's most accessible range

Cartier

Also known as the Must de Cartier, this is a range of products (not just watches) which was originally developed in the 1970s as a sort of sub-brand. Its purpose was to expand the Cartier's appeal to a younger and more budget-conscious audience. That's precisely what the new Tank Must watches do, and we love the approach the brand has taken with tastefully redesigned elements, new colors and models produced entirely in stainless steel. Prices should range from around $2,730 for the smaller quartz models to under $4,000 for the XL automatic with its in-house movement.

Solar-powered Cartier watches?

Cartier

Cartier isn't one of the first brands you'd think would come out with a solar-powered movement, but that's exactly what its done. Even more interesting is that the Solarbeat Photovoltaic tech was developed in-house, and the company says it took two years to integrate into the Tank's design without compromising its famous elegance. How did they do it? Invisible perforations in the black Roman numerals allow light to reach the photovoltaic cells beneath.

There are 15 variations in the new Cartier Tank Must lineup

Cartier

With quartz, solar and automatic models — many of which are available in different sizes (small, medium, large, extra large) — you're not lacking options. (There are straps and steel bracelets as well.) The classic white-dial-and-Roman-numeral design is well represented here, but the most eye-catching is a range of quartz models: Three fashion-oriented watches feature rich shades of red, green and blue lacquer dials lacking any markers and come on matching straps.

Some new, higher-end Louis Cartier models also joined the Tank collection

Cartier

In addition to the Must models, there are a couple new Tank models with high-end, manually wound movements and precious metal cases. They might be out of reach for many of the Must collection's target demographic, but the Louis Cartier line has long offered highly refined variations on the basic Tank concept, and new versions with striking Art-Deco dials make for a hell of a look. Prices are around $14,000.

