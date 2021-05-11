The Best Watch Magazines, Zines and Journals

Don't get us wrong: We think you should read Gear Patrol for all your watch-related news. And, of course, our friends at great sites like HODINKEE, Worn & Wound, etc, etc, etc. We read 'em all, personally.

But sometimes, you just want a good, ol' fashioned, physical thing to read. You know, like a a magazine, or a zine, or a journal or something. One of those things that looks great on your coffee table. (Such as, you know, the print version of Gear Patrol.)

So here's a short list of some of our favorite watch-related print media. Some of it's from the established watch media, and some of it's zines from watch brands, and some of it's, well, other stuff. But it's all fun stuff, and makes for great reading. Check it out!

MIIK GP-1/0, Issue 1 mkiiwatches.com $45.00 LEARN MORE

Guinea Pig One/Zero isn't necessarily (only) about watches, but it does serve as an extension of American watch brand MK II's ethos (read: experimental, experiential). Expect cool stories and explorations of the outdoors, entrepreneurship, history, and more.

Hodinkee Shop HODINKEE Magazine, Volume 7 hodinkee.com $38.00 SHOP NOW

If you love watches — and cars, and hi-fi, and nice shit in general — than this is the magazine for you. Beautifully designed and photographed, HODINKEE's print publication is a must-read exploration of watches and the communities surrounding them.

Revolution Revolution USA 2 Year Subscription revolutionwatch.com $145.00 LEARN MORE

Revolution is one of the best dedicated watch websites in the 'biz — but their print magazine is worth shelling out the extra bucks for. If you're into watches — especially stories about cool independent brands from all over the world — subscribe right meow.

Gear Patrol Gear Patrol Annual Magazine Subscription gearpatrol.com $55.00 LEARN MORE

What, you thought we weren't gonna plug our own magazine? LOL. If you like watches, we do watches. Like, in-depth, glossy, journalistic, inside-scoop sorta stuff. We also do tech, cars, style, food and drink, outdoors and fitness, homewares, and plenty more.

WatchTime WatchTime All Access Subscription Reviews watchtime-shop.com $49.97 SHOP NOW

WatchTime has been producing some of the most compelling watch-related content since 1999. Their print magazine is perfect for those who crave in-depth reporting about everything from the big Swiss brands to independents and everything in between.



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io