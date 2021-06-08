Today's Top Stories
1
What Makes a Great Office Chair?
2
The Best Gifts for Dads That Love to DIY
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Could Be the Perfect Summer Watch

Andy Warhol's Patek Philippe Watch Can Be Yours, But Act Fast

Christie's online auction includes a classic dress watch once owned by the American artist.

By Zen Love
style
Courtesy

One of the most celebrated names in 20th century art, together with one of the most prestigious names in watchmaking, adds up to an auction lot that's sure to grab your attention. That's what Christie's is offering with Andy Warhol's Patek Philippe Calatrava today — and the watch is estimated to go for between $45,000 and $95,000.

Related Stories
Patek Philippe Calatrava Watch Review
Three Alternatives to the Patek Philippe Calatrava

In addition to Warhol and Patek, this particular gold Calatrava reference 570 has another name associated with it: Hausmann & Co. This Italian retailer might not be as well known, but its wordmark on the dial makes the watch even more interesting, as it's what collectors refer to as a "double-signed" watch. Something like the collab watches of their day, vintage examples with the name or logo of a second company on the dial can imbue a watch with story, character and interesting provenance.

Andy Warhol is known to have had an impressive watch collection and is quoted as saying that he wears a Cartier Tank without even winding it simply because "it's the watch to wear."

In addition to this Calatrava, Warhol known to have had other Pateks, Rolexes and Piagets as well — he's thought to have once owned over 300 watches. The manually wound Calatrava for auction from Christie's is 18k gold, measures 35.5mm and is dated to 1954, and its formal, elegant style provides an interesting contrast to the artist's playful style.

All 117 of the rare and interesting lots from Christie's "Watches Online: the York Edition" auction are available to view and bid on right now, from June 8th, through June 22, 2021.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Custom Laces That Give Your Kicks a Classic Look
The Ford Maverick Is a Whole New Kind of Truck
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
iOS 15: The Best New Features Coming to iPhone
Elon Musk Just Axed Tesla's Hottest New Car
Toyota's Future, Revealed Right Here
Roger Federer's New Tennis Shoe Is One of a Kind
Itay Noy's New Watches Make Color a Central Theme
The New Land Cruiser Arrives This Week
Your Ford Bronco Might Be Delayed Yet Again
Rapha Releases Its First Mountain Bike Collection