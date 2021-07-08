Our New Favorite GMT Watch Costs Less Than $1,500

Rejoice, all ye fans of affordable GMT watches — we have another one for you. And it's so cool that you'll have to wear a sweater in July.

A collaboration between our friends at watch website Hodinkee and the fine folks at Unimatic, one of our favorite boutique watch brands, the H Series actually includes three watches — but the GMT definitely takes the cake: Housed in a 41.5mm case, it's only 11.8mm thick (hell yeah!) and features 22mm drilled lugs for easy strap changing. Outfitted with the Sellita SW330-2 automatic GMT movement, it's the first Unimatic to feature this travel-friendly complication.

It's also water-resistant to an impressive 300m, features ample Super-LumiNova lume on the dial and ships with a black cordovan leather strap as well as a single-pass NATO. Done up in signature Hodinkee grey, the U1-HGMT is outfitted with a 24-hour, unidirectional bezel and individually adjustable grey GMT hand for easy time zone changes.

Unimatic makes a handsome, highly legible watch, and it's hard to argue with this one — especially at this price: the watch is $1,395 and ships in a hardshell, Pelican-style case. For our money, this is far and away the best GMT of 2021. However, should you be GMT'd out and are more in the mood for a dive watch or a simple field watch, the new Hodinkee X Unimatic collection includes those, too.

There's the Uno U1-H, which features the classic Unimatic dive watch case and silhouette, here paired to a 60-minute, unidirectional dive bezel and the Sellita SW200-1 movement ($875). There's also the Modello Due U2-H, which lacks crown guards and features a cool, vintage-inspired California dial as well as a two-piece Cordura strap as well as a NATO strap ($675).

All three watches are limited editions of 500 pieces each, and will be available for purchase at 11 AM EST today from the Hodinkee Shop.



