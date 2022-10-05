Switzerland's railway clocks have come to symbolize a nation known for, among other things, watchmaking and hyper-punctual trains. This deceptively simple design is packed, however, with more than symbolism, as it's also pragmatic and simultaneously a Bauhaus design icon — and it's got a unique timekeeping feature.

Licensed to offer official consumer versions of the Swiss Railway Clock, Mondaine's latest version takes the concept to a new level with Wi-Fi integration — in a wall clock that's going to be a very cool addition to any indoor space.

Mondaine's entire brand is built around the Railway Clock design, offering it in wall clock, table clock and wristwatch form. You can even get the classic design as an automatic watch — but perhaps the most notable products from the brand are quartz and live in its Stop2Go collection.

This is where the aforementioned unique timekeeping feature comes in.

Mondaine Mondaine Stop2Go Wifi Wall Clock mondaine.com $365.00 SHOP NOW

The Stop2Go collection mimics the unusual motion of the clocks' seconds hand: It'll reach 12 o'clock early each minute, pause for two seconds and then restart as the minute hand jumps forward via an electrical pulse. This means it goes marginally faster than your average seconds hand, and completes a full trip around the dial in under a minute.

Why, you ask? This feature is intended to make up for any time deviations during the minute — and it lets railroad personnel assure their timekeeping devices are properly synchronized. (By the way, the seconds hand sweeps here, rather than ticks.)

But why does Wi-Fi integration make a difference? Other Mondaine clocks (and even watches) offer the Stop2Go feature, but connecting to your Wi-Fi offers a few benefits: firstly, it keeps the clock as accurate as the time on your phone, which synced via the internet is pretty damn close to an atomic clock. It also makes setting and updating for the likes of time zones and daylight savings easy and accurate. Setup is done via your smartphone, but don't worry: just set it and forget it, as they say, as it won't be sending you push notifications or the like.

Measuring 25 cm with an aluminum case, the Mondaine Stop2Go Wi-Fi Wall Clock runs on two lithium AA batteries and is available from the brand for $365.