It’s Not Too Late to Score This Killer Hodinkee x Timex Collab

Watch enthusiast website Hodinkee and watchmaker Timex are both known for some killer collabs, and the latest is their second take on the popular Q series of vintage-inspired quartz watches. This type of limited-edition collaboration is known to sell out quickly — and, in our opinion at least, this is one of the best looking versions of the Q yet. And there's still a chance to snag one.

While we're talking about a sub-$200 quartz watch, the Q is built for vintage watch enthusiasts with all the cues and history they're bound to appreciate. This has been a big part of its popularity, and it goes to show that (along with an approachable price) the same kind of features can appeal to a broader audience than just hardcore collectors. Building upon the Q's foundation, the Hodinkee team's taste and horological expertise takes the concept even further.

The Q Timex Vintage Hodinkee Limited Edition measures 38mm wide and 11.5mm thick. It’s got a dive-style bezel, but the watch is only water resistant to 50m. Courtesy

The basic Timex Q Reissue is here rendered in a metallic, monochromatic execution. That alone makes for a killer look, but other little touches include a crosshair dial motif and — the design's centerpiece: a "pie pan" dial. This is a feature that collectors love in vintage dress watches from the 1950s and '60s that refers to a dial that steps down at its edge, offering substantial visual depth and interest.

Other touches to note are applied indices, as found on other Qs, and a "hatched" texture on the dial between them. Hodinkee branding is right there on the dial, but not in an obnoxious way. The bracelet is the same style as found on some other Q Timexes, and it's got a great vintage look in addition to being of the expansion variety, meaning it stretches over your hand instead of using a clasp that opens and closes. As a limited edition, these won't last forever, so now's your chance to get one of the coolest Timex Q watches yet.