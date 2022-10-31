Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Herman Miller’s New Gaming Chair is Unbelievable
3
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, Tested
4
Seiko and Rowing Blazers Are Teaming Up Again
5
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist

It’s Not Too Late to Score This Killer Hodinkee x Timex Collab

This limited-edition timepiece is one of the best yet from the two masters of collaborations.

By Zen Love
q timex vintage hodinkee watch
Courtesy

Watch enthusiast website Hodinkee and watchmaker Timex are both known for some killer collabs, and the latest is their second take on the popular Q series of vintage-inspired quartz watches. This type of limited-edition collaboration is known to sell out quickly — and, in our opinion at least, this is one of the best looking versions of the Q yet. And there's still a chance to snag one.

While we're talking about a sub-$200 quartz watch, the Q is built for vintage watch enthusiasts with all the cues and history they're bound to appreciate. This has been a big part of its popularity, and it goes to show that (along with an approachable price) the same kind of features can appeal to a broader audience than just hardcore collectors. Building upon the Q's foundation, the Hodinkee team's taste and horological expertise takes the concept even further.

q timex vintage hodinkee watch
The Q Timex Vintage Hodinkee Limited Edition measures 38mm wide and 11.5mm thick. It’s got a dive-style bezel, but the watch is only water resistant to 50m.
Courtesy

The basic Timex Q Reissue is here rendered in a metallic, monochromatic execution. That alone makes for a killer look, but other little touches include a crosshair dial motif and — the design's centerpiece: a "pie pan" dial. This is a feature that collectors love in vintage dress watches from the 1950s and '60s that refers to a dial that steps down at its edge, offering substantial visual depth and interest.

Other touches to note are applied indices, as found on other Qs, and a "hatched" texture on the dial between them. Hodinkee branding is right there on the dial, but not in an obnoxious way. The bracelet is the same style as found on some other Q Timexes, and it's got a great vintage look in addition to being of the expansion variety, meaning it stretches over your hand instead of using a clasp that opens and closes. As a limited edition, these won't last forever, so now's your chance to get one of the coolest Timex Q watches yet.

Timex Q Vintage Hodinkee Limited Edition
hodinkee.com
$189.00
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
How to Buy a Timex Watch
Reviewed: Timex's Dressy Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Toyota's New Small Pickup Truck: What We Know
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of October
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save $700 on an Upgraded Lululemon Studio Mirror
Check Out Jeep and Ram's Exciting SEMA Concepts
Monos Added 3 New Suitcases to Its Lineup
The Best and Coolest New Gadgets of October 2022
How to Clean and Take Care of your Vinyl Records
How to Get the Best Shave Possible
The James Brand Drops a Stylish New Utility Knife
The Macallan Loves Coffee As Much As You Do