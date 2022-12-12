MR PORTER and IWC Schaffhausen Collaborate On a Stunning New Big Pilot's Watch

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . MR PORTER is one of the chicest, one-stop shops for men\u2019s wares. Whether you\u2019re looking for designer gear, apparel or accessories, you\u2019ll find it all \u2013 and probably more. The premier fashion marketplace has partnered with IWC Schaffhausen to launch the gorgeously elegant Big Pilot\u2019s Watch 43 MR PORTER EDITION 1 automatic. Limited to 500 pieces globally, this release demands the attention of every horology and style enthusiast. The Backstory MR PORTER: A Curated Collection of Top Men\u2019s Brands For many, MR PORTER\u2019s main appeal is its curated catalog of premium brands, which makes it easy to shop the angel's share of the fashion world and nothing more. The site makes it easy to stay on top of every new release from today\u2019s most popular \u2013 and most niche \u2013 brands. Fine suiting and designer casualwear aside, it\u2019s also a great place to discover stylish new trends and designers and innovative, technical apparel. Empowered by "a responsible approach to style," MR PORTER\u2019s painstaking curation process ensures that every time you visit, you\u2019re sure to find well-crafted and desirable products. After years of homing in on what makes "a perfect product," MR PORTER has become well-equipped to design and offer for sale its own collections of clothing and more. Its team has collaborated with luxury designers from all over the world, making this next venture with IWC Schaffhausen \u2013 MR PORTER's second to date \u2013 only natural. The Gist Meet the Big Pilot\u2019s Watch 43 MR PORTER EDITION 1 An iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker since 1868, IWC Schaffhausen proudly states that no other model embodies the essence of an aviation-optimized timepiece like its Big Pilot Watch. (See our best pilot's watches rundown here \u2013 naturally, we recommend IWC's.) The first incarnation of the IWC Big Pilot's Watch was born in the 1940s as an oversized military navigator's watch and reimagined by the brand in 2002. MR PORTER's limited-run version of the current Big Pilot's Watch carries a handful of fun collector-worthy updates. This edition features a reduced 43mm brushed bronze case, a titanium case back, a black dial with gold-plated hands and a luxe black Alcantara leather strap. The back of each piece will be individually numbered and engraved with "MR PORTER EDITION 1." On the dial, the "one" numeral will be illuminated with Super-LumiNova. Each watch is powered by IWC\u2019s Swiss-made 82100 caliber automatic movement, which features 22 jewels and a self-winding system that feeds a 60-hour power reserve. Our POV A Limited-Edition Model Designed for Decades of Wear There is a ton to love here. MR PORTER's inimitable taste is infused in every special design detail, almost impossibly making the Big Pilot's Watch even more alluring. We're particularly enamored with IWC x MR PORTER's use of bronze, chosen specifically to develop a unique patina over time, and are already daydreaming about how the watch will change after a decade or two of wear. That Alcantara strap ain't bad either. Price: $10,900 SHOP NOW