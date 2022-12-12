MR PORTER and IWC Schaffhausen Collaborate On a Stunning New Big Pilot's Watch

What makes the Big Pilot's Watch 43 MR PORTER EDITION 1 worth talking about — by Gear Patrol Studios.

By Gear Patrol Studios
big pilot's 43 mr porter edition 1 limited edition automatic 43mm bronze and alcantara watch

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios.

MR PORTER is one of the chicest, one-stop shops for men’s wares. Whether you’re looking for designer gear, apparel or accessories, you’ll find it all – and probably more.

The premier fashion marketplace has partnered with IWC Schaffhausen to launch the gorgeously elegant Big Pilot’s Watch 43 MR PORTER EDITION 1 automatic. Limited to 500 pieces globally, this release demands the attention of every horology and style enthusiast.

mr porter big pilot's 43 mr porter edition 1 limited edition automatic 43mm bronze and alcantara watch
MR PORTER
mr porter big pilot's 43 mr porter edition 1 limited edition automatic 43mm bronze and alcantara watch
MR PORTER

The Backstory

MR PORTER: A Curated Collection of Top Men’s Brands

For many, MR PORTER’s main appeal is its curated catalog of premium brands, which makes it easy to shop the angel's share of the fashion world and nothing more. The site makes it easy to stay on top of every new release from today’s most popular – and most niche – brands. Fine suiting and designer casualwear aside, it’s also a great place to discover stylish new trends and designers and innovative, technical apparel.

Empowered by "a responsible approach to style," MR PORTER’s painstaking curation process ensures that every time you visit, you’re sure to find well-crafted and desirable products.

After years of homing in on what makes "a perfect product," MR PORTER has become well-equipped to design and offer for sale its own collections of clothing and more. Its team has collaborated with luxury designers from all over the world, making this next venture with IWC Schaffhausen – MR PORTER's second to date – only natural.

The Gist

Meet the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 MR PORTER EDITION 1

An iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker since 1868, IWC Schaffhausen proudly states that no other model embodies the essence of an aviation-optimized timepiece like its Big Pilot Watch. (See our best pilot's watches rundown here – naturally, we recommend IWC's.) The first incarnation of the IWC Big Pilot's Watch was born in the 1940s as an oversized military navigator's watch and reimagined by the brand in 2002. MR PORTER's limited-run version of the current Big Pilot's Watch carries a handful of fun collector-worthy updates.

This edition features a reduced 43mm brushed bronze case, a titanium case back, a black dial with gold-plated hands and a luxe black Alcantara leather strap. The back of each piece will be individually numbered and engraved with "MR PORTER EDITION 1." On the dial, the "one" numeral will be illuminated with Super-LumiNova.

Each watch is powered by IWC’s Swiss-made 82100 caliber automatic movement, which features 22 jewels and a self-winding system that feeds a 60-hour power reserve.

Our POV

A Limited-Edition Model Designed for Decades of Wear

There is a ton to love here. MR PORTER's inimitable taste is infused in every special design detail, almost impossibly making the Big Pilot's Watch even more alluring. We're particularly enamored with IWC x MR PORTER's use of bronze, chosen specifically to develop a unique patina over time, and are already daydreaming about how the watch will change after a decade or two of wear. That Alcantara strap ain't bad either.

Price: $10,900

SHOP NOW

More From Talking Points
These Headphones Aren’t Just Waterproof
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge