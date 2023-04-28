Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . Jack Mason set a hardy challenge for itself with this new release, but we\u2019re happy to say, they more than met the mark. Fresh off the heels of their successful Strat-o-Timer release, the brand decided to design a new dive watch: the Hydrotimer 300. That said, the team stayed level-headed about the sudden rise \u2013 and ample influx \u2013 of contemporary dive watches; aiming instead to create \u201can instant classic and an icon for Jack Mason.\u201d So did (and will) their design stand the test of time ? Read on to discover everything we love about the new Hydrotimer 300. The Backstory Jack Mason: Watches for Enthusiasts of All Levels At Jack Mason, there\u2019s a watch for everyone. Whether you\u2019re a fresh beginner or avid collector, chances are, you\u2019ll fall in love with one of their releases. Their team designs with the wearer in mind, to ensure every timepiece can find its way onto the right wrist. The brand launched in 2015 with a mission to pair in-house designs with a mix of smart Japanese quartz and automatic movements, but American assembly remains at the forefront of each build for this proudly Texan brand. Additionally, new users can take advantage of an easy \u2018 try-before-you-buy \u2019 program which allows customers to pick up to two different watches they\u2019d like to see in person. From there, they can strap them on at home for a risk-free, seven day trial. The Gist So What Makes the Hydrotimer 300 an Icon? The new timepiece is designed for practical daily wear and boasts a strong scratch resistant coating (up to 1200 HV). Its 316L stainless steel case is topped by boxed sapphire crystal, and encircled by a 120 click ceramic bezel. It arrives on a matching (20mm - 16mm) stainless steel bracelet set with a glidelock bracelet clasp. Notably, to double-down on its namesake American assembly, the team decided to take the watch\u2019s Miyota 9039 movement and regulate it in-house. There, in their own workshop, the brand took the movement and regulated it to +/- 5 seconds. Unlike clunky competitor dive watches, the Hydrotimer 300 is designed for the everyman. It\u2019s a comfortable watch you can tote into the office, yet rest assured it\u2019ll stand up to daily tasks or longer outdoor adventures. Best of all, it\u2019s uniquely American made, and a great homage to Jack Mason\u2019s Texan heritage. Our POV The Hydrotimer 300 Is Paving the Way for a Suite of Fun Releases The new dive watch is a versatile piece for every new fan, and will drop as Jack Mason\u2019s first launch of 2023. It will be followed by an entire pipeline of products designed to \u2018redefine\u2019 the brand, with a wide range of new \u2018icons\u2019 expected to celebrate \u2013 and cement \u2013 the brand\u2019s Texan heritage. So stay tuned for all of Jack Mason\u2019s 2023 releases, and cash in now on the new American-made collector\u2019s watch today. Price: Starting at $889 SHOP NOW