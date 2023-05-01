Sometimes, a watch’s appeal is purely aesthetic, while other times, a notable movement or complication is the main attraction. Rarely, however, does a timepiece truly bridge both of these different worlds in the manner of the new Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton. A synthesis of eye-catching design and impressive feats of engineering, it brings together matte grey ceramic with a skeletonized, highly accurate automatic movement for the best in both looks and timekeeping.

In order to achieve the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton’s unique aesthetic, ceramic is forged in a furnace at a temperature greater than that of the sun’s surface – 36,032° Fahrenheit to be exact. This ceramic forms the 43mm anthracite-colored monobloc case and matching plasma high-tech bracelet, whose lighter center links provide a welcome bit of contrast to the darker shade of the rest of the case and bracelet. Sitting atop the case is a bezel fitted with a circular brushed, high-tech ceramic bezel insert with a 60-minute count-up scale. With its pops of rose gold color, it perfectly matches the case’s oversized, screw-down crown, which helps ensure an impressive 300m of water resistance.

The typical box-shaped crystal of the Captain Cook family is lightly smoked in a grey color that meshes with the watch’s anthracite aesthetic. Beneath it is a sparse, plasma grey dial with a rose gold outer minute track, matching applied indices, and a highly visible sword handset — plus a liberal coating of Super-LumiNova for visibility in low-light situations. The spartan design is purposeful; beneath it sits the skeletonized Rado automatic Calibre R808 movement, visible to the wearer in all its glory. This calibre, with its antimagnetic Nivachron hairspring, boasts a “weekend-proof” 80-hour power reserve and exceeds testing standards from three to five positions for excellent, accurate timekeeping.

​​Both handsome and highly advanced, the new Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton is a watch for those who don’t want to compromise on aesthetics or technology.

  • Case Size: 43mm
  • Movement: Rado Calibre R808 automatic
  • Power Reserve: 80 hours
  • Dial: Brushed grey with grey-tinted sapphire crystal
  • Price: $4,250

