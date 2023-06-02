Quality gear can help take your physical pursuits further. The G-SHOCK GBDH2000 is a training-focused timepiece designed to help you track every workout. Whether you're cycling, running, swimming or hitting the gym, this timepiece can give you an essential leg up when it comes time to hit you personal goals. To test this it, we hit some epic Orange Country bike trails with local cyclist Jimmy Lee. Jimmy Lee: Road and Gravel Cyclist A California native who spends the majority of his day on his bike, Lee is constantly pushing himself on the trails, pavement and gravel. Cycling brings out his inner beast and powers his desire to go further, higher and faster. The ability to precisely track elevation gain, distance and cadence is an important factor in achieving his training goals. In other words, Lee is the perfect person to put G-SHOCK's new watch through its paces. Q: How did you get into biking? JL: I started riding mountain bikes before getting into road and gravel riding. The riding slowly escalated from a chill, casual, social donut ride to various different types of rides as my passion reignited by riding and meeting new friends. Q: Do you have a favorite memory of being on the bike? JL: There\u2019s too many. But one of my favorite memories on the bike was last year, doing the Rapha Prestige gravel ride in San Jose. It was in insane muddy terrain and I was one of the very few to complete the very challenging full course route. Q: What inspires you on the trail? JL: Covering distances and testing my limits and comfort, along with being outdoors with nature and finding my inner peace. Q: What\u2019s your impression of the G-SHOCK Move? JL: It\u2019s a multiple-sport watch with all the bells and whistles compacted inside. The features are easy to use. The solar power, heart-rate monitor, and app connectivity are some of my favorite features of this watch. Q: How did you find wearing the watch? JL: The watch felt extremely comfortable on my wrist all day and I was constantly glancing at the data for my ride. Plus, the tracking upload was seamless and fast. G-SHOCK GBDH2000 Packed with functions for tracking all kinds of workouts, the GBDH2000 can help you crush your training goals this summer. You can easily measure your heart rate with the optical sensor, use the accelerometer to count steps and track swimming sessions with a gyroscope that detects strokes and turns. Whether you plan to spend this summer hitting the pavement, cycling the trails, swimming or in the gym, this watch is for you. Satellite Connectivity: GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo and BeiDou Weight: 63g Case Material: Eco-friendly bio-based resin, carbon case back and dual-layer frame Water Resistance : 200M Price: $399 SHOP NOW