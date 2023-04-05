These Are the Best Small Watches for Men

There’s been much written about the “sweet spot” for watch sizes. Ten years ago, tastes skewed larger and the conventional median ranged between 40mm and 42mm. Today, things have widened a bit to include watches down to around 38mm and perhaps even less. Why the drop in millimeters?



Reasons to Wear a Smaller Watch



Comfort

I’d argue it’s largely about comfort. You see, the way a watch sits on the wrist is hugely affected by its diameter, which is mostly what we mean when we refer to a watch’s size. But there’s more going on here: the way a watch wears has just as much to do with its thickness, also measured in millimeters; and its lug-to-lug length, literally measuring from the tip of one set of lugs to the other, has much to do with whether you want to take it off at the end of the day or sleep in it. And generally, a watch with a smaller diameter will also be slimmer and have a shorter lug-to-lug length.

There are exceptions, of course. But they don’t sway me, personally. I have what you’d call average-sized wrists, and I wear a 35.5mm vintage Zodiac Sea Wolf every day. It’s great. The crown doesn’t dig into my hand, and when I camp, I wear it to sleep with no problem.

More options, changing trends

Here’s the other side of things, the one I think a lot of guys think about but don’t mention when they talk abstractly about small watches: They probably haven't seen said watch, taken it into their hands, and said, “But it’s so small!” Men wore them this small throughout the middle of the 20th century, and I’m not buying that we’ve “moved on” from that size. Fashion is cyclical, after all, and part of the swing back toward more moderate sizes might be, in part, fatigue with watches that are just too big — ergonomically or visually.

“We have seen smaller watches come back into vogue," says CEO of online pre-owned watch retailer SwissWatchExpo, Eugene Tutunikov, "especially with a trend of vintage pieces being paired with streetwear. Vintage watches of course tend to be on the smaller side. So, we are seeing men look at watches more often that are 38mm and under.”

The truth, I believe, is that any size between 35mm and 38mm offers plenty of legibility and simply looks good, even on a larger wrist. Sometimes even smaller ones do, too. But don’t take my word for it. Try on any of these "small" watches, which we're defining as 38mm in diameter and under, and you’ll see that a small watch might just be the best watch for you.

Casio F91W-1



Case Size: 30mm x 30mm

30mm x 30mm Thickness: 8mm

8mm Movement: Casio quartz

Nerds Rule! The classic dweeb watch has become cool, proving that having thin wrists and being good at math can be perfectly sexy. Oh, and it costs less than twenty bucks. Eat your heart out, Bill Gates.

The Casio F-91W wears small and flat, and yet it has enormous cultural presence. Zen Love

Bertucci A-1R Field Comfort Watch 10501

Case Size: 36mm

36mm Thickness: 12.2mm

12.2mm Movement: Japanese quartz

Field watches are traditionally small and unobtrusive, and Bertucci keeps it real. The oft-overlooked tough watch brand makes many durable watches for outdoorsmen. The new A1R Field Comfort might be slightly thicker than many other watches on this list, but its polycarbonate 36mm case is incredibly light at just 1.3 ounces.

Seiko 5 SNK



Case Size: 37mm (varies)

37mm (varies) Thickness: 12mm (varies)

12mm (varies) Movement: Seiko automatic 7S36 (varies)

The Seiko 5 is ubiquitous: it comes in all sizes, shapes, and colors. This means you can find many of its iterations in case sizes below — and sometimes well below — 38mm. Some are meant for sport, some for diving, and some are more formal, but all deliver incredible value, such as the most representative model: the SNK field watch shown here. Also, check out the modern 36mm Seiko 5 Sports Midfield watches that carry on the torch.

Timex Marlin Mechanical Hand-Wound

Case Size: 34mm

34mm Thickness: 10mm

10mm Movement: Hand-wound mechanical

Timex’s Marlin is a hell of a great watch to have around: it’s mid-century on a budget, available in a number of great colors (the silver dial is our favorite, especially on mesh), and, particularly for those with smaller wrists, it’s a great dressy watch to match with all sorts of looks.

Seiko 5 Sports SKX Sports Style 38mm

Case Size: 38mm

38mm Thickness: 12.1mm

12.1mm Movement: Seiko 4R36 automatic

Another Seiko? Yes, and another Seiko 5. But the modern Seiko 5 Sports collection is just a slam dunk for value, so we'd be remiss not to include the "downsized" version of its flagship line, the dive-style watch in the spirit of the discontinued but iconic SKX. This version offers everything the standard (and already incredibly wearable) 42.5mm version does, but in 38mm.

CWC G10



Case size: 38mm (with crown; 36mm without)

38mm (with crown; 36mm without) Thickness: 10mm

10mm Movement: ETA quartz 955.102

Here’s another military watch with some serious chops but just the right level of wrist presence: the Cabot Watch Company has made mechanical and quartz watches for the British military since the 197-s. The G10 is a modern execution of a model from the 1980s, with a solid quartz movement and a slight cushion-shaped case.

Marathon General Purpose Mechanical



Case Size: 34mm

34mm Thickness: 11mm

11mm Movement: Seiko NH35 automatic

Speaking of military chops. Marathon’s MGP is built to military spec, with a thick sapphire crystal, tritium tubes for legibility in the dark, and an ultra-light, 34mm case made of ultra-light high-impact fiber. (You can get it in a quartz version, too, if you so choose.) It comes in different sizes, but 34mm might be ideal.

Shinola Vinton



Case Size: 38mm

38mm Thickness: 10.8mm

10.8mm Movement: Argonite 715 quartz

The Runwell is synonymous with Shinola. But collections like the Vinton carry a similar attraction with a throwback style and 38mm size. The brand's Detroit-assembled quartz movement helps keep it thin, too, at 9.02mm thick.

Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Mechanical

Case Size: 33mm

33mm Thickness: 9.95mm

9.95mm Movement: Hamilton H50 hand-winding

Based on the historic W10 Hamilton made for the British military in the 1970s, the Khaki Pilot Pioneer is one of the best examples of how small-sounding dimensions can be deceiving.

On paper, we were hesitant about the Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Mechanical’s 33mm diameter, but on the wrist it wore magnificently. Gear Patrol

At 33mm it might sound downright dainty, but on the wrist, we can fully confirm that it just clicks and is an absolute pleasure to wear. Like other small watches, its presence is appropriately boosted a bit by the bulk of a NATO strap.







AnOrdain Model 1

Case Size: 38mm

38mm Thickness: 11mm

11mm Movement: ETA 2824-2 automatic

This Scottish company turned a lot of heads in 2018 with its enamel-dialed Model 1. Those dials got our attention, but they wouldn't have held it if they were oversized and unwearable. It also comes in special fumé variants. (Batches sometimes sell out but are expected to be replenished shortly.)

Oris Divers Sixty-Five 36mm

Case Size: 36mm

36mm Thickness: 13mm

13mm Movement: Sellita 200-1

The original Oris Divers Sixty-Five is a darling of the watch nerd community: the look, the price, the brand, are all near perfect. In 2018 they released a 36mm size, which is candy for smaller-wristed dive watch fans. And they’ve got it in several different configurations.

Tudor Black Bay 54

Case Size: 37mm

37mm Thickness: 11.24mm

11.24mm Movement: Tudor MT5400 automatic (COSC)

The Tudor Black Bay dive watch, while sharp, clocks in at a chunky 41mm and almost 15mm of thickness. The Black Bay 58 is smaller, but the newer Black Bay 54 deserves special mention. You won't find many dive watches under 38mm, but the 54 is as capable and refined as its bigger brethren and we can confirm that it wears exceptionally well on its bracelet or rubber strap — not too small at all (and not too big either, of course).

The Tudor Black Bay 54 wears just perfectly and has some vintage vibes with its 37mm diameter. Zen Love

Nomos Club Campus

Case Size: 36mm

36mm Thickness: 8.2mm

8.2mm Movement: Nomos Alpha hand-w0und

Nomos is one brand that offers a lot for thin wrists or fans of smaller watches. Its Club Campus offers some of the brand's entry-level prices but still the German brand's chic sense and in-house movements. The Club Campus is a great example: at 36mm and just 8.2mm thick, it’s got maximum comfort and an ultra-clean design.



Breitling Navitimer Automatic 38



Case Size: 38mm

38mm Thickness: 9.9mm

9.9mm Movement: ETA 2824-2 automatic

Historically, Breitling has made some pretty big, complex-looking watches, but lately, the brand seems to want to offer some toned-down options. One example is the time-only Navitimer 1, which has the same basic look of the classic Navitimer chronograph, but in a smaller, simpler package.

Grand Seiko Elegance GMT SBGM221

Case Size: 37.5mm

37.5mm Thickness: 11.7mm

11.7mm Movement: Grand Seiko Caliber 9S64 hand-wound

Had a tough time finding a smaller, more elegant everyday watch? Well, look no further: This one's got a perfectly sized 37.5mm case, a gorgeous dial, and the manually wound Grand Seiko Caliber 9S64 with 72 hours of power reserve.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 34



Case Size: 34mm

34mm Thickness: 11.7mm

11.7mm Movement: Rolex 3130 automatic

Folks in the know view vintage Oyster Precision and Oyster Perpetual models from the 1950s — and their 34mm diameter — as the ultimate value play. So why would you ignore the modern equivalent? That’s not the 36mm version of the Oyster Perpetual — it’s the 34mm.

IWC Pilot’s Watch Automatic 36

Case Size: 36mm

36mm Thickness: 10.7mm

10.7mm Movement: Sellita SW300-1 automatic

As Jason Heaton noted back in 2016, the launch of the Pilot’s Automatic 36mm was the most genuine pilot’s watch from IWC in a while — for the first time, the dimensions of the watch were not blown up to a modern-sized 40mm. Instead, they stayed closer to the original. The result is a watch that your grandpa really would’ve worn.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface

Case Size: 35.78mm

35.78mm Thickness: 7.4mm

7.4mm Movement: JLC calibre 846/1

Yes, it was invented because wealthy British colonialists needed a way to protect their watches while playing polo… but we say it’ll survive because it comes in a small size that’s just right. That, and because it’s damn cool.

Panerai Luminor Due 38mm

Case Size: 38mm

38mm Thickness: 10.8mm

10.8mm Movement: Panerai P9000 automatic

If you dig the Panerai aesthetic but not the idea of having a hulking 44mm or 47mm behemoth on your wrist, then this is the Italian naval-inspired watch for you. (Unfortunately, this one is only water resistant to 30m, however, so you're gonna have to relegate it to land use.)

Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A3817



Case Size: 37mm

37mm Thickness: 12.6mm

12.6mm Movement: Zenith El Primero caliber 400 automatic

The vintage reissue done right. The recreated tricolor subdials, a 37mm steel case, and an automatic, in-house chronograph movement would make this El Primero a "buy" already, but it's the unbeatably unique case shape and proportions that truly tie the whole package together and make for one hell of a watch.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding in steel and measuring 34.5mm on the wrist. Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding 34.5mm

Diameter : 34.5mm

: 34.5mm Thickness : 9.3mm

: 9.3mm Movement: Vacheron Constantin

When we tried on the nominally petite Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding in its new size at Watches & Wonders 2023, it was a revelation. Its dimensions sound small, but on the wrist, it completely won us over by just looking and wearing so damn good. It's proof that measurements aren't everything, and it's one of the most elevated and yet wearable small watches we can whole-heartedly recommend if it's in your price range. Price available on request.