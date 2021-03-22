The Best Chronograph Watches Under $5,000

Add the stopwatch feature to your typical time-only watch, and you've got a chronograph. And yet, this is no simple equation, as chronographs are so much more compelling than the mere sum of their features: they're sporty and technical looking and filled with history. Most of all, of course, they're useful. All this and their complexity, however, comes at a price significantly higher than that of their more basic counterparts. The good news is that if $5,000 is your cap, you're well into the territory of some excellent mechanical chronos.

You are, however, in something of an in-between spot. While there are some value-packed mechanical chronograph watches under $2,000 and plenty of quartz ones in the triple digits, many of the most iconic chronographs like the Omega Speedmaster, Zenith El Primero, Breitling's various well-known chronograph collections and, of course, the Rolex Daytona are all in the next tier up. It can admittedly be a challenge to find the best watches between $2k and $5k, but the good news that there are compelling options around than ever before. Check out some of our faves: