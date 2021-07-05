10 Great Analog Watches For All Tastes

Analog watches represent the classic and traditional side of timepieces. While digital watches can be great, they'll almost never have the dignity and simple elegance of hands indicating numbers around a dial. Every watch or clock that doesn't have a digital display is analog, no matter what kind of technology powers it, quartz or mechanical. Whether it's a dive watch, chronograph, dress watch or any other that you're after, there are great options. Each of the watches below offers analog timekeeping and strong value, and is well worth checking out.