Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
There Is a Leatherman Tool for Every Adventure
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Whiskey Is Irish and American

Rolex Just Dropped a New GMT Master II That No One Saw Coming

The new ref. 126720VTNR features a reconfigured dial with left-hand crown and date wheel, plus a bezel in a brand-new colorway.

By
rolex gmt master ii 2022
Rolex

We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders — the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all the releases here and on Instagram.

Well here’s a watch no one saw coming: the Rolex GMT Master II ref. 126720VTNR, a left-handed model in a green-and-black colorway.

The Crown will, of course, periodically update its flagship models with iterative references on years that don’t necessarily correspond to key anniversaries. However, Rolex has never released a left-hand model before — and certainly not in a GMT Master II. Let’s see what this thing is all about, shall we?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
It’s for southpaws … or is it?
rolex gmt master ii 2022
Rolex

One might think that putting the winding crown and date on the left side of a watch means it’s a timepiece specifically geared toward lefties. But is that truly the case, so to speak?

Righties, think about how you wear your watch — on your left wrist, where the crown (especially a chunky Rolex Triplock crown) digs into your hand. While lefties are going to love the new ref. 126720VTNR, it’s just as appropriate for right-handed wearers.

It’s available in an entirely new colorway
rolex gmt master ii 2022
Rolex

While we’ve had black-and-blue “Batman” GMTs before, we’ve yet to see a black-and-green bezel insert, which is new for this model. (Using this bi-directional bezel in conjunction with the matching 4th hand, one can keep track of the time in two time zones.)

Really, the only important question is: what nickname is this new watch going to take on? The “Hulk” is already taken. The “Evil Kermit,” perhaps?

It still features the automatic Rolex Calibre 3285 movement
rolex gmt master ii 2022
Rolex

Rolex admits on its site that reconfiguring the GMT Master II in a lefty configuration necessitated changes:

"Adjustments were needed to move the winding crown to the left side of the watch case and the date aperture to 9 o’clock." But clearly the maison was able to utilize the same caliber that’s been powering the latest-gen GMT Master II without much of a problem.

This movement, released in 2018, represents some of the best in Rolex engineering: it’s equipped with a Parachrom hairspring and 70 hours of power reserve.

It’s available right away with either an Oyster or Jubilee bracelet
rolex gmt master ii 2022
Rolex

Rolex tends to release a new model or colorway on a single bracelet type, but the new ref. 126720VTNR is available on both steel Oyster or Jubilee bracelets right from the drop, for the same price: CHF 10,500. (USD pricing is TBD at the moment.)

At a Glance
rolex gmt master ii
Rolex

Reference: 126720VTNR
Model Case: Oyster, 40 mm, Oystersteel
Diameter: 40mm
Material: Oystersteel
Movement: 3285 Movement
Pricing: CHF 10'500

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Watches & Wonders
Rolex Just Teased a New Steel Watch for 2022
The Biggest Watch Releases of the Year Are Coming
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What Will Patek Philippe's New Nautilus Look Like?
How the Rolex Explorer II Has Evolved Over Time
The Most Exciting New Watches of 2022 (So Far)
New 2021 Rolex Watches: All You Need to Know
Tudor's Awesome New Watches Caught Us Off Guard
The Best New Releases from Watches & Wonders Geneva 2020
This Swiss Brand’s Luxury Watches Are a Bargain
The World’s Thinnest Mechanical Watch Is Now Available for Purchase