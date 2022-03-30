Rolex Just Dropped a New GMT Master II That No One Saw Coming

We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders — the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all the releases here and on Instagram.

Well here’s a watch no one saw coming: the Rolex GMT Master II ref. 126720VTNR, a left-handed model in a green-and-black colorway.

The Crown will, of course, periodically update its flagship models with iterative references on years that don’t necessarily correspond to key anniversaries. However, Rolex has never released a left-hand model before — and certainly not in a GMT Master II. Let’s see what this thing is all about, shall we?