6 New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Affordable dive watches, unexpected dive watches, straps for dive watches and more (mostly dive watches).

By Zen Love
collage of different watches
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Our Style editor is off this week, so instead of the usual roundup of style and watch releases we're bringing you dive watches, dive watches and more dive watches. Who doesn't like that? Below you'll find the relatively traditional kind in Mido's Ocean Star and Serica's 5303, but also dive watches that don't look like dive watches from Ressence and Nomos, straps for your dive watch from B&R — and a field watch from the German brand Circula. Hey, it's summer, and frankly we're happy to be swimming in releases of robust timepieces you can take in the water or just about anywhere.

Serica 5303-3 Midnight Blue
watch
Courtesy

Serica is a French microbrand that makes a field watch and a dive watch, and that's it. They're not one of those brands constantly releasing endless new colorways — in fact, the brand previously made monochromatic watches, exclusively. So this new version of their 5305 dive watch with a dark blue dial and "crystal blue" ceramic bezel insert got our attention.

Price: ~$1,130

SHOP NOW

B&R Endurance Rubber Strap
watch
Courtesy

We're fans of B&R watch straps of all kinds. The new Endurance line of rubber straps combines a kevlar-like finish on top in a TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material and a FKM rubber underneath with grooves for air and water flow. It's all waterproof and, with a range of stitching color options, it's perfect for dive or other sport watches.

Price: $55

SHOP NOW

Ressence Type 5 AIT
watch
Courtesy

Not your typical dive watch by far, but a striking one to be sure. With dials that themselves turn to display the time, Ressence watches are exotic to begin with, but this one's only for sale in the Monaco boutique called Art In Time, and proceeds from all 12 available examples will be donated to support marine conservation and sustainable development.

Price: ~$37,350

LEARN MORE

Mido Ocean Star 20th Anniversary Inspired By Architecture Edition
watch
Courtesy

Since 2002, Mido has regularly released watches based on architecture and landmarks. A limited-edition version of the brand's flagship dive watch now celebrates 20 years of the concept with a vibrantly deep blue dial and orange highlights.

Price: $1,170

SHOP NOW

Nomos Ahoi Atlantik
watch
Courtesy

German watchmaking star Nomos's dive watch doesn't look like you'd expect a dive watch to: most notably, it lacks the rotating timing bezel. It does, however, boast 200m of water resistance and a generally sporty disposition. And the brand has refreshed the existing watch with some subtle updates, such as the dial's specific hue of blue.

Price: $4,060

SHOP NOW

Circula Protrail Field Watch
watch
Courtesy

German watchmaker Circula has announced a new automatic field watch developed with the input of watch fans. It comes in three versions and will be available in fall 2022.

Price: ~$780

LEARN MORE

