6 New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Our Style editor is off this week, so instead of the usual roundup of style and watch releases we're bringing you dive watches, dive watches and more dive watches. Who doesn't like that? Below you'll find the relatively traditional kind in Mido's Ocean Star and Serica's 5303, but also dive watches that don't look like dive watches from Ressence and Nomos, straps for your dive watch from B&R — and a field watch from the German brand Circula. Hey, it's summer, and frankly we're happy to be swimming in releases of robust timepieces you can take in the water or just about anywhere.