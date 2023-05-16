The latest edition of Gear Patrol Magazine is here with everything you need for a summer full of warm-weather adventures. From seasonal explainers to expert-vetted gear recommendations on everything from travel cameras and beach chairs, you'll find all the necessary tools to take on any pursuit.



But that's not all. Our how-tos and explainers provide a unique opportunity to learn new skills. Whether you're interested in mastering the art of skateboarding as an adult, kitting out a camper van or simply honing your cooler-packing game, our guides have you covered.

In this edition, we also bring you a selection of juicy features. Our team traveled to South Florida to visit Stony Creek Colors, the brand revolutionizing the iconic blue jean as Levi's celebrates 150 years of the iconic 501. With the use of natural, American-grown indigo, the jeans are now more eco-conscious than ever.



We also went to Atlanta, the birthplace of Big Green Egg, as it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary. We spoke to the company's founder, current CEO and some passionate fans, who helped us tell the story of this unique grill's unlikely rise to outdoor wonder.

Don't miss out on this edition of Gear Patrol Magazine. Purchase a single issue or subscribe now while supplies last to ensure you're equipped for a summer of gear and adventure.

