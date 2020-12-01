Bushfires, politics, protests and COVID-19. In a year like no other, product designers could have easily deferred, pushing notable new releases to 2021.

They didn't.

Product innovation and refinement are alive and well, though they may have looked a little different this year. From hand sanitizer to face masks, many of the year's best new products arrived refreshingly free of hype, solving problems without great fanfare. Then again, after years of waiting, we also received new flagship gaming systems, Rolexes, Land Rover Defenders and the fastest shoe to ever run a marathon.

All that and more in this year's GP100 — a.k.a. the 100 best new products of 2020 — which we'll be unveiling in installments over the course of two weeks this month.

