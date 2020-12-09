This story is part of the GP100 , our list of the 100 best new products of the year. Read the introduction to the series here , and stay tuned for more lists like it throughout the month. "The highway is alive tonight," Bruce Springsteen once wrote; "where it\u2019s headed, everybody knows." For the automotive industry, that\u2019s electrification \u2014 a trend seen in several of this year\u2019s most notable vehicles. But gasoline isn\u2019t going gently into that good night; it\u2019s still fueling all sorts of innovative vehicles, from trucks that can do it all to icons reborn in brand-new forms. No matter what makes cars, trucks and bikes move, the future of motoring is fast, comfortable and clean. Land Rover Defender Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four / 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6; 8 speed automatic; 4-wheel-drive Horsepower: 296 / 395 Torque: 295 lb-ft / 406 lb-ft Price: $49,900+ SHOP NOW In an ocean of hype, it can be easy to forget the original Land Rover Defender barely had an official presence on American shores. While it debuted in 1983 overseas, it didn\u2019t go on sale here until 1994 \u2014 and it vanished from showrooms just three years later, axed due to slow sales and rising safety standards that mandated things like passenger-side airbags. Yet to hardcore off-roaders, the old Defender 90 and 110 represent something like the Platonic ideal of an SUV. So when Jaguar Land Rover announced the Defender would be returning using a car-like unibody chassis instead of a truck-like body-on-frame setup, purists howled \u2014 only to redouble their cries when they saw design boss Gerry McGovern\u2019s modern take on the vehicle . This , they said, is not a real Defender. Well, guess what: it\u2019s the right Defender for our times. Unlike those Defenders of yore, you can drive this one on the highway without complaint; the ride is smooth and the handling stable, and the interior is both comfortable and packed with convenience features. And while previous versions were outdated even for their time, the new version embraces technology with verve. Not just when it comes to off-road tech (though it has that in spades) but also in the form of a new computer architecture that lets it download vehicle updates via cell networks, which should mean fewer pesky trips to the dealer for any gremlins that raise their heads. Granted, the front still looks a little too much like a Thomas the Tank Engine character, and there\u2019s no denying that many buyers might be better off with a well-equipped Discovery for the same money as a moderate-spec Defender. But Land Rover has delivered an SUV that combines go-anywhere prowess with true real-world usability \u2026 and that\u2019s something even the original Defender couldn\u2019t do. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Powertrain: 6.2-liter V8; eight-speed dual-clutch automatic; rear-wheel-drive Horsepower: 495 Torque: 470 lb-ft Price: $58,900+ SHOP NOW Rumors that the \u2018Vette\u2019s engine would move to between driver and rear axle have followed it around for more than half a century; by the end of the seventh-generation\u2019s lifespan, however, it was clear that even GM\u2019s engineers couldn\u2019t squeeze much more performance out of its front-engined layout. It was time for a change. Any concerns that Chevy would half-ass this transition prove unfounded the moment you clap eyes on the Stingray in person. Corvettes have always generated goodwill, but the 2020 version might as well be Tom Hanks handing out free ice cream; people of every age, race and gender light up when they see it. Yet as great as the new Corvette looks , it\u2019s in the way it drives that the change truly reveals its benefits. Moving the engine brings the center of gravity closer to the driver, which makes the car feel more connected to the person holding its squared-off steering wheel. Crank into a turn and there\u2019s no sense you\u2019re pushing a big chunk of steel and fiberglass around; rather, it feels like the car knows your innate desires. It delivers quantifiable benefits, too. Having the engine farther astern means more weight shifts toward the rear wheels when accelerating, improving grip and, in turn, acceleration. The Corvette can vault from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds \u2014 the sort of time reserved for all-wheel-drive supercars just a couple years back. The engine is familiar \u2014 an improved version of the V8 from the last Corvette. Considering that engine\u2019s combination of delightful tractability, prodigious power and torque, and sonorous roar, few are likely to complain. More controversial: the stick shift is gone. But in its place, every new \u2018Vette comes with a dual-clutch gearbox that feels as clever and sharp as the ones from Porsche or Audi. The best part? All of this is just the beginning. More powerful Corvettes \u2014 including hybrid and potentially fully electric ones \u2014 are just around the corner, ready to bloody the noses of Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Porsche Taycan 4S / Turbo / Turbo S Powertrain: Twin electric motors; two-speed gearbox for the rear motor; all-wheel-drive Horsepower: 523 / 563 / 671 / 751 Torque: 472 lb-ft / 479 lb-ft / 627 lb-ft / 774 lb-ft Price: $103,800+ SHOP NOW If you needed any proof that the electric cars of tomorrow won\u2019t give up anything to the internal combustion cars of today, you\u2019ll find it under the hood of the Porsche Taycan . Or rather, you won\u2019t, because its compact electric motors don\u2019t need the space; they live closer to the axles, leaving the hood free to hold items in case the rear trunk fills up. Floor the pedal formerly known as \u201cthe gas,\u201d and you\u2019ll see just what an electric vehicle can do when it\u2019s created by one of the world\u2019s preeminent sports car manufacturers. By combining supercar levels of power with the instantaneous torque delivery of electric motors and a rare-for-EVs transmission, the Turbo and Turbo S versions accelerate with the sort of force usually experienced only by Navy pilots being catapulted off aircraft carriers. (The more affordable Taycan 4S is slightly slower, but it's still quick enough to induce tunnel vision.) And unlike Tesla\u2019s Ludicrous Mode-equipped cars, it can do that over and over again ad infinitum \u2014 or at least until the battery runs dry. That, admittedly, will happen after fewer miles logged than, say, it would take to empty a Panamera\u2019s gas tank. Still, independent tests have found the EPA\u2019s estimated ranges for the Taycan to be conservative ; even the super-powered Turbo S will knock out 200 miles of driving between charges if you don\u2019t drive at autobahn speeds the entire time. And should the car run down, the Taycan can take on electrons at 270 kW \u2014 fast enough to bring a depleted battery up to 80 percent charge in 15 minutes, according to Porsche. It might still take you a little longer to knock out a long trip in a Taycan than it would in a gas-powered car \u2026but the odds are good you\u2019ll have more fun along the way. BMW R 18 Powertrain: 1,802-cc boxer twin-cylinder; six-speed transmission Horsepower: 91 Torque: 116 lb-ft Price: $17,495 SHOP NOW BMW Motorrad has built many different types of motorcycles in its 97-year history, but it wasn\u2019t until two decades into the 21st century that it rolled out its first cruiser. While it might seem an odd time to enter this niche, it could prove serendipitous; motorcycle sales overall are actually up this year, either in spite of the coronavirus pandemic or because of it (social distancing comes easy on a bike going 60 mph) \u2014 and few types of bike are more iconic than big, burbling cruisers like the R18. To give it the proper amount of pop, BMW whipped up its biggest boxer engine yet seen in a production bike \u2014 a two-cylinder that displaces more than 1,800 ccs. Stability control and engine drag torque control come standard to help to keep the mighty engine\u2019s output in check. But motorcycles like this are all about their owner\u2019s individuality, so there are plenty of other options on tap: BMW teamed up with acclaimed moto-gear makers like Roland Sands Design, Mustang Seats and Vance & Hines to offer a wide range of custom add-ons and swap-in parts, thus ensuring every buyer can make their R18 truly one of a kind without leaving the BMW Motorrad showroom. At a base price equivalent to a new Kia Soul, the R18 clearly isn\u2019t aimed at casual entry-level riders. It\u2019s after riders who\u2019ve long ridden Harleys and Indians because they were the best options to fit their desires. This Beemer is a sign that while electric propulsion may be as inevitable for the motorcycle world as it is for the automotive one, it\u2019ll be a long transition \u2014 and in the meantime, there\u2019ll be plenty of riders who want to savor the sweet nostalgia of a purring bike beneath them. Mercedes-Benz Metris Getaway Powertrain: Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four; seven-speed automatic; rear-wheel-drive Horsepower: 208 Torque: 258 lb-ft Price: $72,500+ SHOP NOW Mercedes couldn\u2019t have known camping would receive a mighty boost in 2020 from COVID-19, but, as it happened, their camper van arrived at just the right time. Like the VW Westphalias of old, the Metris Getaway packs a pop-top roof that provides sleeping quarters for two; the rear bench folds down to create a bed for two more. Add in a second battery for keeping items charged and options like mosquito nets, roof racks and a pull-out kitchen, and you have the perfect rolling weekend escape. Toyota RAV4 Prime Powertrain: 2.5-liter inline-four + two electric motors + 18.1-kWh battery pack; continuously-variable transmission; all-wheel-drive Horsepower: 302 EPA Fuel Economy, combined gas/electric: 94 miles per gallon-equivalent Price: $38,100+ SHOP NOW Electric power will one day replace gasoline entirely, but for now, plug-in hybrids offer the best compromise between EV and internal-combustion motoring: zero-emission driving for the commute, gas-powered range for long trips. The RAV4 Prime builds on this common-sense idea by not only packaging it in one of America\u2019s most popular vehicles, but by making it a dual-powertrain powerhouse. Sure, it can go 42 miles on electricity alone \u2014 but you\u2019ll be more impressed with the rush of power that\u2019s unlike any other RAV4. Factor in the $7,500 tax credit and you have a winning combination. Happier Camper Traveler Length: 17 feet Height: 8 feet (exterior), 6 feet, 5 inches (interior) Floor Space: 85 square feet Price: $34,950+ SHOP NOW Happier Camper made waves with its first camping trailer, the HC1, which introduced the world to its innovative Adaptiv system that makes reconfiguring the interior as easy as playing with giant-sized Legos. With this year's Traveler, however, it\u2019s bringing that idea to a trailer large enough that you\u2019d actually want to live out of it. The two living spaces can be reconfigured in minutes, simply by swapping out the Adaptiv cubes used to create everything from desks to benches to beds. And unlike its predecessor, you can outfit the Traveler with a real flushing toilet. Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Powertrain: 5.3-liter V8 / 6.2-liter V8 / turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six diesel; 10-speed automatic; two-or four-wheel-drive Horsepower: 355 / 420 / 277 Torque: 383 / 460 / 460 Price: $49,000+ SHOP NOW Full-sized SUVs are an exercise in American compromise. People need the space of a minivan but they want the ride height and powertrain of a full-sized pickup, and these giant sport-utes give buyers both. The new Chevy Tahoe and Suburban \u2014 effectively the same vehicle in two different lengths \u2014 come even closer to achieving that idea of car-like comfort and truck-worthy capability. By redesigning the rear suspension, GM\u2019s big SUVs offer vastly more room in back than before, making even the third row of seats suitable for six-footers and delivering more cargo room behind that \u2014 66 percent more than its predecessor, in the Tahoe\u2019s case. Ford F-150 Powertrain: 3.3-liter V6 / turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 / 5.0-liter V8 / turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 / turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 diesel / turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 hybrid; 10-speed automatic; rear- or four-wheel-drive Cabin Types : Regular, extended, crew Bed Lengths: 5'6", 6'6", 8' Price: $28,940 SHOP NOW Long the most popular passenger vehicles in America, pickup trucks have grown to fill many niches once occupied by cars: family vehicles, luxury rides, performance machines, etc. The best truck is whichever one can satisfy as many needs as possible \u2014 and right now, that\u2019s the 2021 F-150 . Not only are its top-shelf trims more luxurious, this Ford offers fold-flat seats like those found in business class on long flights. You can use the engine as a generator, with power ports built into the truck bed. There\u2019s even a class-first plug-in hybrid variant, which doesn\u2019t just improve mileage \u2014 it\u2019s the most powerful F-150, too . Ram 1500 TRX Powertrain: Supercharged 6.2-liter V8; eight-speed automatic; four-wheel-drive Horsepower: 702 Torque: 650 lb-ft Price: $70,095+ SHOP NOW For years, Ford\u2019s F-150 Raptor has been the apex predator of pickup trucks. But evolution never ceases. With millions of pickups sold in America annually, it was only a matter of time before something meaner came along. Ram\u2019s Hellcat-powered TRX is bigger and stronger than the Raptor, packing enough power to send this 6,350-lb truck from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and features a frame sturdy enough to bound across the desert at 100 mph. Yet, its interior is as comfortable as we\u2019ve come to expect from the latest Rams, with near-luxury-car levels of technology and materials laden inside.