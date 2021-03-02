Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
3
The Watches You Missed from the 2021 Golden Globes
4
Nike Secretly Updated One of Its Fastest Shoes
5
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own

Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast

Join in every week as we discuss and debate the world of products.

By Gear Patrol
the gear patrol podcast
Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

Behind every product is a new story. That story could be rooted in the values that drove its creation, or its materials, or origin. Those hidden details are why we're launching the Gear Patrol Podcast, a weekly discussion of not just products, but the ideas and culture that surround them and bring them to life.

Join our host Nick Caruso and a rotating cast of Gear Patrol staffers as we have a good time discussing and debating what we know best: products and product culture.

You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. We hope you'll tune in every Thursday, starting March 11th.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Briefings
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
136 New Products You Should Know About This Month
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
[CLOSED] Win $1,800 Worth of Gear for Your Home
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
We're Hiring: Associate Staff Writer, Style