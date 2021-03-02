Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast

Behind every product is a new story. That story could be rooted in the values that drove its creation, or its materials, or origin. Those hidden details are why we're launching the Gear Patrol Podcast, a weekly discussion of not just products, but the ideas and culture that surround them and bring them to life.
Join our host Nick Caruso and a rotating cast of Gear Patrol staffers as we have a good time discussing and debating what we know best: products and product culture.
You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. We hope you'll tune in every Thursday, starting March 11th.