The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Host Nick Caruso talks with Gear Patrol Founder and CEO Eric Yang, and Deputy Editor Jack Seemer to explore the impact Covid-19 has had on what we buy, how we buy it, and the ways in which that new normal will live with us well into the future. The three also discuss some of the breakout headlines from the week and share the items they’re obsessing over right now.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io