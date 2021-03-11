Today's Top Stories
LEGO, Masks, and Essentialism: One Year Into the Pandemic.

Join in as our host speaks with Gear Patrol's CEO and Deputy editor about what the past year meant for products, and what the next one holds.

gear patrol podcast episode 1 mask
Gear Patrol

apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Host Nick Caruso talks with Gear Patrol Founder and CEO Eric Yang, and Deputy Editor Jack Seemer to explore the impact Covid-19 has had on what we buy, how we buy it, and the ways in which that new normal will live with us well into the future. The three also discuss some of the breakout headlines from the week and share the items they’re obsessing over right now.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts.

