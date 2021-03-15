These Are the Best Grills on Sale to Shop This Spring

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Few things scream summer as much as firing up the grill and placing hamburgers and hot dogs on grates. While this is a hallmark of the summer season, you can obviously break out the grill year-round. But these first days of spring are the best time to get the cover off and break out the charcoal (or gas, or pellets).
This is also the time to assess the health of your grill — will it last another season? Hopefully, that is the case, but sometimes the answer to that question is a resounding no — or maybe you want to upgrade. In either case, especially the latter, it is probably time to start looking for a deal on a new grill.
Grills used to be something you could only buy at home centers. But nowadays you can buy them online, and oftentimes with some savings. Luckily, we here at Gear Patrol are obsessed with getting you the best value, so we're always hunting for the lowest price. Check-in with this page for all the best grills on sale, from spring barbecues all the way through Labor Day.
Gas grills are the most common and that's because they offer a low barrier to entry, ease of use and can regulate temperatures much more precisely. Basically, you can cook nearly anything on a gas grill and it'll work out pretty well — versatility is another strong suit of the gas grill. Some things you definitely need to keep in mind when looking for gas grills are your cooking space, the number of burners and maximum temperature. Great cooking can definitely be done quite easily with a gas grill.
Something you absolutely need to have when buying a charcoal grill is air vents. This will give you much more control over your temperature, which affects everything when you're working with a charcoal grill. While (some) gas grills can have trouble maintaining a consistently hot temperature across the entire cooking area, charcoal grills excel in this department. Essentially, charcoal grills are for purists and definitely lack the ease of use of gas. Sure things can go poorly, but when things go well there might not be a better grilling experience.
Pellet grills aren't as niche as they once were, and when they're firing on all cylinders they can do things that other grills just can't. Pellet grills rely on technology in a big way, so if you're buying one, be sure that your Wi-Fi is up to par because you'll likely need it. Once you've got everything sorted out and your grill set up, you're just a few hours away from a perfectly smoked brisket — which is what pellet grills are best at.
Like most things you buy for your yard, fall is the best time to get a great deal on a grill thanks to the end-of-season sales that follow Labor Day. This is definitely not the only good time, though. We see deals starting as early as Presidents' Day as retailers get rid of last year's models and run promos on some of the newer releases. Plus, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are big holidays for shopping grills as well.
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.
The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep.
We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring.
When Filson is off duty and out of the wild, it still dreams up some of the best gear for everyday wear. This fleece has a classy sweater look and is backed by Polartec Thermal Pro to wick moisture and keep you warm.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io