These Are the Best Grills on Sale to Shop This Spring

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Few things scream summer as much as firing up the grill and placing hamburgers and hot dogs on grates. While this is a hallmark of the summer season, you can obviously break out the grill year-round. But these first days of spring are the best time to get the cover off and break out the charcoal (or gas, or pellets).

This is also the time to assess the health of your grill — will it last another season? Hopefully, that is the case, but sometimes the answer to that question is a resounding no — or maybe you want to upgrade. In either case, especially the latter, it is probably time to start looking for a deal on a new grill.

Grills used to be something you could only buy at home centers. But nowadays you can buy them online, and oftentimes with some savings. Luckily, we here at Gear Patrol are obsessed with getting you the best value, so we're always hunting for the lowest price. Check-in with this page for all the best grills on sale, from spring barbecues all the way through Labor Day.

Sitewide Sales

Amazon: Some sales on Weber, Charbroil and more.

BBQ Guys: Up to 60% off sale and closeout.

Home Depot: Limited amount of grills on sale so far.

Wayfair: Outdoor cooking sale section with over 400 items.

Grill Deals

What to Consider When Buying a Grill

Gas

Gas grills are the most common and that's because they offer a low barrier to entry, ease of use and can regulate temperatures much more precisely. Basically, you can cook nearly anything on a gas grill and it'll work out pretty well — versatility is another strong suit of the gas grill. Some things you definitely need to keep in mind when looking for gas grills are your cooking space, the number of burners and maximum temperature. Great cooking can definitely be done quite easily with a gas grill.

Charcoal

Something you absolutely need to have when buying a charcoal grill is air vents. This will give you much more control over your temperature, which affects everything when you're working with a charcoal grill. While (some) gas grills can have trouble maintaining a consistently hot temperature across the entire cooking area, charcoal grills excel in this department. Essentially, charcoal grills are for purists and definitely lack the ease of use of gas. Sure things can go poorly, but when things go well there might not be a better grilling experience.

Pellet

Pellet grills aren't as niche as they once were, and when they're firing on all cylinders they can do things that other grills just can't. Pellet grills rely on technology in a big way, so if you're buying one, be sure that your Wi-Fi is up to par because you'll likely need it. Once you've got everything sorted out and your grill set up, you're just a few hours away from a perfectly smoked brisket — which is what pellet grills are best at.

When Is the Best Time to Buy?

Like most things you buy for your yard, fall is the best time to get a great deal on a grill thanks to the end-of-season sales that follow Labor Day. This is definitely not the only good time, though. We see deals starting as early as Presidents' Day as retailers get rid of last year's models and run promos on some of the newer releases. Plus, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are big holidays for shopping grills as well.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io