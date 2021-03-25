Today's Top Stories
RIP, Apple HomePod. Why Did the Smart Speaker Fail
This G-SHOCK Is One of the Brand’s Finest Watches
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000

Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Three – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Editor Steve Mazzucchi and Staff Writer Tanner Bowden discuss fitness during and after the pandemic, and whether working out from home is here to stay. Plus, the two talk over new product news, and share which products they're kind of obsessing over right now.

Show Notes

                              Headlines

                                        Kind of Obsessed

                                              Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

