How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
In this episode, Eric Limer and Tanner Bowden explore the role of technology in products. Is there a way to quantify or define the point at which there’s just… too much it? Turns out there very well may be.
Show Notes
Mentioned in this episode:
- Xupermask by Will.i.am x Honeywell ($299)
- The Best Face Masks of 2021
- How The North Face [FutureLight] Will Change Everything You Wear Outside
- Is Spider Silk the Performance Fabric of the Future?
- Levi’s Made a Tech-Infused Jacket You’ll Actually Want to Wear
- Which Should You Buy: Smartwatch or Fitness Tracker?
- The Best Smartwatches of 2021
- What I Learned from a Month of Whoop ($30/month)
- Oura Ring Health Tracker ($299)
- This Graphene-Enhanced Running Shoe Is the First of Its Kind ($190)
Purchasing Advice:
Small-home workout gear on a $250 Budget – Maddie, Cincinnati
Beginner camping without a car – Doug, Brooklyn
Housewarming gifts for someone you've just begun dating – Kevin, Brooklyn
- Sonos Roam Review: Almost a Perfect Portable Speaker ($169)
- 21 New Pieces of Outdoor Gear to Start Your Spring off Right
Kind Of Obsessed:
Eric Limer:
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.