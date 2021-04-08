Today's Top Stories
How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Five – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
eric limer and tanner bowden
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Eric Limer and Tanner Bowden explore the role of technology in products. Is there a way to quantify or define the point at which there’s just… too much it? Turns out there very well may be.

Show Notes

Mentioned in this episode:

    Purchasing Advice:

    Small-home workout gear on a $250 Budget – Maddie, Cincinnati

      Beginner camping without a car – Doug, Brooklyn

        Housewarming gifts for someone you've just begun dating – Kevin, Brooklyn

          Kind Of Obsessed:

          Tanner Bowden:

            Eric Limer:

                Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

