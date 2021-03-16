21 New Pieces of Outdoor Gear to Start Your Spring off Right

Now that March has brought an extra hour of daylight to our evenings, it no longer seems too early to begin thinking about summer. Who cares that winter isn't over or that spring hasn't even officially started? The folks who make outdoor gear certainly don't because they recently revealed a heaps of stuff for camping, hiking and general outdoor living. (Okay, there are some late-breaking winter things here too.)

Sea to Summit Telos TR2

Sea to Summit

For its first tents, Sea to Summit reimagined nearly every feature, from the rainfly to the stuff sack. Learn more details in our first look here.

Price: $499

Jetboil Stash

Jetboil

Jetboil made its most compact stove yet, with each component nesting inside a 0.8-liter pot like a family of Russian dolls that can heat water for your dehydrated beef stroganoff.

Price: $130

REI Co-op Traverse Hiking Boots

REI

One of two inaugural hikers from the storied retailer and gear maker, this one features a number of REI-exclusive technologies to maximize breathability, water resistance and grip.

Price: $150

Sitka Dew Point Jacket

Sitka

Hunting outfitter Stika's new rainwear is lightweight, durable and breathable thanks to Gore-Tex C-Knit — and it comes in solid colors as well as camo.

Price: $329

Ruffwear Front Range Day Pack

Ruffwear

Fido can carry his own trail snacks on your summer hikes with a sleek doggy pack designed for day-long adventures.

Price: $80

OnX Backcountry

OnX Backcountry

OnX rejiggered its GPS app for hunting and off-roading so that hikers, skiers, trail runners and more can navigate the backcountry safely and with ease.

Price: $30/year

Snow Peak Field Coffee Master

Snow Peak

This Japanese-made coffee maker functions for pour-over and percolator brew methods and is at home in your car camping bin or on your kitchen counter.

Price: $130

Db Surf Bags

Db

Db is applying the same roll-and-cinch format that makes its ski bags some of the best available to surfboard protection. The Shelter and Bunker are fit for single- or multi-board travel, have a pocket for fins and leashes, and roll up small to fit in a closet when you're surfing your home break.

Price: $149+

Candide Outerwear

Candide

Pro skier Candide Thovex's new outerwear brand is one of the few things that has us wishing winter wasn't nearing its end. (Unfamiliar with Thovex? Watch this video ASAP.)

Kelty Galactic Down Blanket

Kelty

Kelty's latest camp blanket is stuffed with 550-fill duck down, so it's warm but not too warm, and perfect for summer stargazing excursions.

Price: $100

Stanley Legacy NeverLeak Travel Mug

Stanley

Stanley's newest travel mug makes a bold promise that it'll never leak, thanks to its three-piece lid. That, combined with a fabric handle, lets you unceremoniously shove your tea into your bag without worrying about its other contents.

Price: $28

Smartwool x National Brotherhood of Skiers

Smartwool

Smartwool is commemorating the oldest Black ski and snowboard association in the country.

Price: $25

Saxx Betawave Board Short

Saxx

Saxx is bringing the comfort of its boxers and briefs to a pair of boardies. The critical feature here is the company's BallPark Pouch, which is exactly what you think it is.

Price: $80

Heroes by Jerome Tanon

Jerome Tanon

This 288-page ode to the women of snowboarding is filled with photos, each worthy of its own frame, and stories from the sport's often-unsung athlete set.

Price: $55

Advanced Shelter Splitboard

Advanced Shelter

Dressed up in one of climber and photographer Renan Ozturk's mountain paintings, this splitboard might be more worthy of mounting on a wall than stashing in a garage during the off-season.

66°North Kria Collection

66°North

66°North's new capsule screams vintage thanks to nineties-inspired patterns, but the Icelandic outerwear brand built it using Polartec NeoShell and fleece fabric scraps from other pieces in its collection.

Price: $70+

Stasher Go

Stasher

Stasher's microwaveable, dishwasher-safe silicone pouches handily replace plastic baggies, but its newest one aims to add to your EDC. It's waterproof with a locking lip and includes a mini carabiner to attach to your pack.

Osprey Ultralight Dry Stuff Pack

Osprey

When all you need is a small bag to keep your stuff dry, Osprey's 20-liter waterproof daypack will get you wherever you need to go.

Price: $60

Nemo Equipment Chipper

Nemo Equipment

When there's no room in your backpack for a camp chair, consider the butt pad. Nemo did, and it used reclaimed foam scraps from sleeping pad production to make one that's lightweight, packable and one-of-a-kind.

Price: $20

Zeal Optics Cam

Zeal Optics

Zeal managed to make its latest shades remarkably lightweight — less than an ounce — by using plant-based resin.

Price: $149

Alpacka Raft Ranger

Alpacka Raft

For days when all you can imagine is the solitude of the water, consider Alpacka's latest one-person raft. It works for weeks, too, actually, since there's enough room for you and your gear (or dog).

Price: $1,550

