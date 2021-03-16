Today's Top Stories
21 New Pieces of Outdoor Gear to Start Your Spring off Right

A mini camping stove, a backpack for your dog, an app that'll keep you from getting lost and more.

By Tanner Bowden
best outdoor gear march
Courtesy

Now that March has brought an extra hour of daylight to our evenings, it no longer seems too early to begin thinking about summer. Who cares that winter isn't over or that spring hasn't even officially started? The folks who make outdoor gear certainly don't because they recently revealed a heaps of stuff for camping, hiking and general outdoor living. (Okay, there are some late-breaking winter things here too.)

Sea to Summit Telos TR2

sea to summit telos tr2
Sea to Summit

For its first tents, Sea to Summit reimagined nearly every feature, from the rainfly to the stuff sack. Learn more details in our first look here.

Price: $499

SHOP NOW

Jetboil Stash

jetboil stash
Jetboil

Jetboil made its most compact stove yet, with each component nesting inside a 0.8-liter pot like a family of Russian dolls that can heat water for your dehydrated beef stroganoff.

Price: $130

SHOP NOW

REI Co-op Traverse Hiking Boots

rei traverse hiking boots
REI

One of two inaugural hikers from the storied retailer and gear maker, this one features a number of REI-exclusive technologies to maximize breathability, water resistance and grip.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Sitka Dew Point Jacket

sitka dew point jacket
Sitka

Hunting outfitter Stika's new rainwear is lightweight, durable and breathable thanks to Gore-Tex C-Knit — and it comes in solid colors as well as camo.

Price: $329

SHOP NOW

Ruffwear Front Range Day Pack

ruffwear front range day pack
Ruffwear

Fido can carry his own trail snacks on your summer hikes with a sleek doggy pack designed for day-long adventures.

Price: $80

SHOP NOW

OnX Backcountry

onx backcountry app
OnX Backcountry

OnX rejiggered its GPS app for hunting and off-roading so that hikers, skiers, trail runners and more can navigate the backcountry safely and with ease.

Price: $30/year

SHOP NOW

Snow Peak Field Coffee Master

snow peak field coffee master
Snow Peak

This Japanese-made coffee maker functions for pour-over and percolator brew methods and is at home in your car camping bin or on your kitchen counter.

Price: $130

SHOP NOW

Db Surf Bags

db surf bags
Db

Db is applying the same roll-and-cinch format that makes its ski bags some of the best available to surfboard protection. The Shelter and Bunker are fit for single- or multi-board travel, have a pocket for fins and leashes, and roll up small to fit in a closet when you're surfing your home break.

Price: $149+

SHOP NOW

Candide Outerwear

candide outerwear
Candide

Pro skier Candide Thovex's new outerwear brand is one of the few things that has us wishing winter wasn't nearing its end. (Unfamiliar with Thovex? Watch this video ASAP.)

LEARN MORE

Kelty Galactic Down Blanket

kelty galactic down blanket
Kelty

Kelty's latest camp blanket is stuffed with 550-fill duck down, so it's warm but not too warm, and perfect for summer stargazing excursions.

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

Stanley Legacy NeverLeak Travel Mug

stanley legacy neverleak travel mug
Stanley

Stanley's newest travel mug makes a bold promise that it'll never leak, thanks to its three-piece lid. That, combined with a fabric handle, lets you unceremoniously shove your tea into your bag without worrying about its other contents.

Price: $28

SHOP NOW

Smartwool x National Brotherhood of Skiers

smartwool x national brotherhood of skiers
Smartwool

Smartwool is commemorating the oldest Black ski and snowboard association in the country.

Price: $25

SHOP NOW

Saxx Betawave Board Short

saxx betawave board short
Saxx

Saxx is bringing the comfort of its boxers and briefs to a pair of boardies. The critical feature here is the company's BallPark Pouch, which is exactly what you think it is.

Price: $80

SHOP NOW

Heroes by Jerome Tanon

heroes book by jerome tanon
Jerome Tanon

This 288-page ode to the women of snowboarding is filled with photos, each worthy of its own frame, and stories from the sport's often-unsung athlete set.

Price: $55

SHOP NOW

Advanced Shelter Splitboard

advanced shelter splitboard
Advanced Shelter

Dressed up in one of climber and photographer Renan Ozturk's mountain paintings, this splitboard might be more worthy of mounting on a wall than stashing in a garage during the off-season.

SHOP NOW

66°North Kria Collection

66°north kria collection
66°North

66°North's new capsule screams vintage thanks to nineties-inspired patterns, but the Icelandic outerwear brand built it using Polartec NeoShell and fleece fabric scraps from other pieces in its collection.

Price: $70+

SHOP NOW

Stasher Go

stasher go bag
Stasher

Stasher's microwaveable, dishwasher-safe silicone pouches handily replace plastic baggies, but its newest one aims to add to your EDC. It's waterproof with a locking lip and includes a mini carabiner to attach to your pack.

LEARN MORE

Osprey Ultralight Dry Stuff Pack

osprey ultralight dry stuff pack
Osprey

When all you need is a small bag to keep your stuff dry, Osprey's 20-liter waterproof daypack will get you wherever you need to go.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Nemo Equipment Chipper

nemo equipment chipper
Nemo Equipment

When there's no room in your backpack for a camp chair, consider the butt pad. Nemo did, and it used reclaimed foam scraps from sleeping pad production to make one that's lightweight, packable and one-of-a-kind.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Zeal Optics Cam

zeal optics cam shades
Zeal Optics

Zeal managed to make its latest shades remarkably lightweight — less than an ounce — by using plant-based resin.

Price: $149

SHOP NOW

Alpacka Raft Ranger

alpacka raft ranger
Alpacka Raft

For days when all you can imagine is the solitude of the water, consider Alpacka's latest one-person raft. It works for weeks, too, actually, since there's enough room for you and your gear (or dog).

Price: $1,550

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Adidas UltraBoost 19
Adidas UltraBoost 19
adidas skimresources.com
$100 $180

$80 OFF (44%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. These are the 2019 model, but they're still a great pair of sneakers and 44% off is a good find.

READ ABOUT THE NEW RUNNING SHOES YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor
$370 $1,176

$806 OFF (69%)

Now is the time to be thinking about outfitting your backyard or patio if you want to get prepped for summer hangs. This set has a classic look and is a great value for a four-piece loveseat set.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE SALES

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$186 $219

$33 OFF (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$182 $230

$48 OFF (21%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow skimresources.com
$119 $149

$30 OFF W/ CODE GROW (20%)

This electric kettle from Fellow is pretty much everyone's favorite coffee accessory. It looks great on the counter, has a super simple interface and a stopwatch for perfect brewing. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS OF 2021

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$168 $258

$90 OFF (35%)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS

About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Refurbished
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Refurbished
Sony skimresources.com
$228 $350

$122 OFF (34%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
skimresources.com
$931 $1095

$164 OFF (15%)

The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep. 

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Design Within Reach Celine Desk
Design Within Reach Celine Desk
Celine skimresources.com
$1,101 $1,295

$194 OFF (15%)

We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
$100 $199

$99 OFF (50%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak skimresources.com
$24 $36

$12 OFF (34%)

Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
reebok
$60 $130

$70 OFF W/ CODE FAM (54%)

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Levis 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
Levis 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
Levi's skimresources.com
$35 $60

$25 OFF (42%)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers. 

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie
$238 $400

$162 OFF (41%)

As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson skimresources.com
$200 $300

$100 OFF (33%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring. 

READ MORE ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Filson Ridgeway Fleece Jacket
Filson Ridgeway Fleece Jacket
Filson avantlink.com
$98 $130

$32 OFF (25%)

When Filson is off duty and out of the wild, it still dreams up some of the best gear for everyday wear. This fleece has a classy sweater look and is backed by Polartec Thermal Pro to wick moisture and keep you warm. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATERS

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas skimresources.com
$55 $80

$25 OFF (31%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

