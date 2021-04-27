Introducing Issue Sixteen, The Summer Preview

In magazine-making, summer previews are all about sharing ideas and products to help you make the most of warm weather pursuits. But after a year like no other, we've instilled something else into ours: motivation. One of the greatest gifts is an unexpected upside, and you’ll find much of it in the pages of our latest print offering, Issue Sixteen.

The hottest houseplants have thorns. Henry Phillips All your self-driving car questions, answered. Henry Phillips

These reissues are worth watching. Henry Phillips Style that looks good — and does better. Henry Phillips

If you’re itching to look at the world beyond the screen, check out “How to Pack for a Microadventure," a collection of buyer’s blueprints for near-home pursuits — from cycling a “century” (that’s bike speak for 100 miles) to overnight overlanding.

Henry Phillips

Or join us in Japan for an exclusive look behind the scenes with Tommy O’Gara, an expat Nebraskan who has spent the past 40 years of his life crafting a reputation as one of the most inspired designers in eyewear.

Henry Phillips

Speaking of inspiration, we also take a timely look at the people and brands paving new roads in the cycling world. Our story “Cycle of Change” goes inside the burgeoning movement to make the sport more diverse. It’s gear. It’s inclusive. And it’s refreshingly colorful.

Henry Phillips

Last but not least, if you're a dad or hunting for a present for one this Father's Day, you'll find just what you're looking for in our robust gift guide, 18 pages of awesome new gear for every kind of enthusiast.

Footwear that fits and speakers that rock. Henry Phillips Everything you need to heat up and cool down. Henry Phillips

It all comes together for the latest installment of Gear Patrol Magazine, our premium, award-winning journal printed right here in the USA.

Henry Phillips

If you're a subscriber, good news: your copy is already on its way. If not, now's a great time to subscribe.

If you're not ready for commitment, we get it. You can purchase a single copy of Issue Sixteen while supplies last.

