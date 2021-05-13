Today's Top Stories
Sorry, Your Vegan Shoes Aren't Sustainable... At All. Here's Why.

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Twelve – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
tanner
Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden, who covers outdoors and fitness products for Gear Patrol, discusses vegan shoes. Tanner has written in depth about why vegan shoes cannot be considered even close to sustainable–even though they're very much marketed as such using a deceptive practice called "Greenwashing."

Tanner discusses how environmentally conscious consumers can recognize dubious marketing and avoid getting duped. He also talks us through new leather alternatives that are actually sustainable, and suggests several specific products and practices to consider when you're looking for your next responsible shoe purchase.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 01:15 – Vegan Shoes ≠ Sustainable Products
  • 03:03 – Vegan Shoes, Plastic, and Harmful Chemicals
  • 06:55 – Olukai's Statement About Vegan Shoes and Sustainability
  • 09:35 – Why Patagonia is a Sustainability Champion
  • 12:21 – Patagonia Wild Idea Work Boots
  • 15:45 – Mushroom Leather and Other Sustainable Alternatives
  • 20:10 – Tips For Finding (Actually) Sustainable Products
  • 23:40 – Why You Should Look for "Climate Neutral" Certification
  • 25:43 – Adidas and Allbirds Collaboration
  • 28:20 – Your Best Bet Is to Buy Used Gear, and Where To Do It

    Featured:

    If You Think Your Vegan Shoes Are Saving the Planet, You're Wrong

    Adidas and Allbirds' Collaborative Sneaker Is Here

    Patagonia Wild Idea Work Boots

    From Olukai: What, Exactly, is a Vegan Shoe? Vegan Shoes Explained

    Piñatex Pineapple Leather by Ananas Anam

    In the Future, Leather Will Be Made From Mushrooms Not Cows

    Climate Neutral Certification: 200+ Brands Dedicated to Decreasing Global Carbon Emissions

    Fungus [Leather] May Be Fall’s Hottest Fashion Trend

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

