The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden, who covers outdoors and fitness products for Gear Patrol, discusses vegan shoes. Tanner has written in depth about why vegan shoes cannot be considered even close to sustainable–even though they're very much marketed as such using a deceptive practice called "Greenwashing."



Tanner discusses how environmentally conscious consumers can recognize dubious marketing and avoid getting duped. He also talks us through new leather alternatives that are actually sustainable, and suggests several specific products and practices to consider when you're looking for your next responsible shoe purchase.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:15 – Vegan Shoes ≠ Sustainable Products

03:03 – Vegan Shoes, Plastic, and Harmful Chemicals

06:55 – Olukai's Statement About Vegan Shoes and Sustainability

09:35 – Why Patagonia is a Sustainability Champion

12:21 – Patagonia Wild Idea Work Boots

15:45 – Mushroom Leather and Other Sustainable Alternatives

20:10 – Tips For Finding (Actually) Sustainable Products

23:40 – Why You Should Look for "Climate Neutral" Certification

25:43 – Adidas and Allbirds Collaboration

28:20 – Your Best Bet Is to Buy Used Gear, and Where To Do It

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

