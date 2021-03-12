Today's Top Stories
1
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
2
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
3
5 Ways to Get The Most Out of the Dock on macOS
4
The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
5
10 Gadgets Under $25 for the Home Office

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

If You Think Your Vegan Shoes Are Saving the Planet, You're Wrong

They might not be made of animal parts, but they aren't free of bullcrap.

By Tanner Bowden
detail of shoes made with vegetable fibers during the vegan
Stefano GuidiGetty Images

I have beef with vegan shoes.

Let me be clear, though — I think vegans are heroes. Their personal choice not to consume animal products is literally saving the world. Veganism is hard, too. I know this because after watching the popular (though rightly criticized) documentary The Game Changers, which extols the benefits of a vegan diet for athletic performance, I gave it a shot for a few weeks. I wanted to see how a short-term switch would make me feel, and how difficult it would be (good, difficult, though not as much as I'd imagined). So no, my problem is not with vegans — it's with vegan shoes.

Related Stories
The Pros and Cons of Buying Crocs
The 50 Best Boots for Men

How can a shoe be vegan anyway? Simply put, it has to be completely free of animal products. That includes leather, wool and fur, as well as some glues that have animal-based ingredients in them (typically, it's collagen). Some definitions go further, insisting that any materials developed with animal testing must be excluded too.

Vegan shoes are becoming increasingly easier to find, too. The online retailer Zappos has a vegan filter that turns up hundreds of options from brands like OluKai, Saucony, Merrell, Dr. Martens and more. Adidas recently made waves when it revealed a vegan version of its popular Stan Smith shoe, the first iteration of which was a collaboration with Stella McCartney.

If lessening animal cruelty is the primary motivation behind your veganism, these shoes achieve that goal. But if general sustainability is the aim — and nearly every vegan shoe comes with a message that it's greener and better for the environment — the situation is messier.

The problem is that faux leather and fur are often made of synthetic, petroleum-based materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PU). Essentially, they're plastic. Technically, the cheap plastic-and-foam flip flops that wash up on beaches around the world are "vegan." Plus, in pursuing a degree of similarity that'll make people want to wear these shoes, companies often apply harmful chemicals that make them look and bend and wear just like the real deal.

OluKai is one brand that acknowledges the issue, though many don't. In a blog post on its site explaining vegan shoes, the brand notes: "It's important to remember that animal-free shoes are not always more 'environmentally friendly' by default … It is a lengthy and contentious debate as to whether leather production or synthetic production is worse for the environment." It does note too, however, that vegan shoes are "generally considered to leave a smaller carbon footprint." Most companies making vegan shoes are content to greenwash over such nuance.

This conundrum calls to mind the recent implementation of plastic straw bans. I watched cafes react to it in New York City, some of them opting for paper replacements though many went for sippy lids made of plastic. Some are recyclable, supposedly, though good luck finding a recycling bin in Manhattan.

Some cafes and cities were better equipped for the ban than New York, and some companies make vegan alternatives more responsibly than others. Leather provides the best examples: an Italian company called Frumat makes it partially out of apples, while Piñatex is leather made of pineapple leaves. Mushroom-based leather is also a thing (and both Adidas and Stella McCartney will be its earliest adopters). It's promising stuff, but none of these faux leathers are being produced at a scale approaching that of the petroleum-based alternatives.

bolt
Bolt Threads’ mushroom-based "leather."
Bolt Threads

Meanwhile, is genuine leather really so bad? Again, advocates for animal rights will answer yes. From a sustainability perspective, the issue lies in the tanning process, which produces wastewater sludge with high concentrations of harmful chemicals like chromium and glutaraldehyde. Not only is it bad for the environment, but it's dangerous for those working with it.

But leather production is getting eco-friendlier too. It's a byproduct of the meat industry, for starters, and beef farmers aren't going to stop raising beef cows simply because they can't sell their skins (unless way more people adopt vegan diets, that is). Vegetable tanning uses organic material instead of chromium to preserve the skins, and some companies like Ecco are developing dry tanning methods that eliminate water waste. There's even a consortium of brands, retailers and producers that aims to hold the industry to a set of environmental protocols.

The best example of sustainably produced leather footwear comes, unsurprisingly, from Patagonia. In late 2020, the company released the Wild Idea Work Boot, made of bison leather with a Goodyear welt so the outsole can be replaced years into its life. The hides come from the same animals that it harvests to make its buffalo jerky — they are raised in a manner that restores the grasslands and promotes carbon sequestration. Previously unused, the hides are tanned with olive tree leaves. What's more, Patagonia is only making as many boots as it has enough leather for (so good luck getting a pair).

patagonia
Patagonia’s Wild Idea workboot.
Patagonia

It is true that Patagonia's bison boot model doesn't scale, but neither does the mushroom leather option (at least, not yet). Sustainability is complicated, and it can feel paralyzing when it seems like every option is bad.

There is hope, though — both vegan and non-vegan footwear is getting more sustainable. And, recently, Adidas and Allbirds announced that they are putting competition aside to create a performance shoe with the smallest carbon footprint ever. Given that the latter brand's signature ingredient is wool, chances are it won't be vegan.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

ebay breitling watch
eBay Watch Deals

SHOP NOW

10% OFF LUXURY WATCHES

Plus, right now eBay is offering ten percent off watches more than $2,000. From Breitling to Omega, there is no shortage of high-end brands included in this epic deal.

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$182 $230

$48 OFF (21%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow skimresources.com
$119 $149

$30 OFF W/ CODE GROW (20%)

This electric kettle from Fellow is pretty much everyone's favorite coffee accessory. It looks great on the counter, has a super simple interface and a stopwatch for perfect brewing. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS OF 2021

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$168 $258

$90 OFF (35%)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS

About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Refurbished
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Refurbished
Sony skimresources.com
$228 $350

$122 OFF (34%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
skimresources.com
$931 $1095

$164 OFF (15%)

The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep. 

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Design Within Reach Celine Desk
Design Within Reach Celine Desk
Celine skimresources.com
$1,101 $1,295

$194 OFF (15%)

We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
$100 $199

$99 OFF (50%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak skimresources.com
$24 $36

$12 OFF (34%)

Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
reebok
$60 $130

$70 OFF W/ CODE FAM (54%)

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Levis 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
Levis 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
Levi's skimresources.com
$35 $60

$25 OFF (42%)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers. 

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie
$238 $400

$162 OFF (41%)

As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson skimresources.com
$200 $300

$100 OFF (33%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring. 

READ MORE ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Filson Ridgeway Fleece Jacket
Filson Ridgeway Fleece Jacket
Filson avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$32 OFF (25%)

When Filson is off duty and out of the wild, it still dreams up some of the best gear for everyday wear. This fleece has a classy sweater look and is backed by Polartec Thermal Pro to wick moisture and keep you warm. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATERS

Lululemon Evolution Polo
Lululemon Evolution Polo
lululemon skimresources.com
$59 $88

$29 OFF (33%)

We just found your new favorite golf and tennis polo. Lululemon makes some of the comfiest sweat-wicking, technical clothing around — and it looks darn good too. 

READ ABOUT LULULEMON MASKS

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas skimresources.com
$55 $80

$25 OFF (31%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Opinions & Essays
Why Doesn't Zenith Make a Modern Dive Watch?
Here's Why We're Truly Excited for Ferrari's SUV
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Pros and Cons of Buying Crocs
Why Your Everyday Ski Should Be, Yes, Fat
This Is the Best Time to Break in New Jeans
Why You Should Never Buy Your Ski Boots Online
This Fancy Camp Gear Is Nearly Idiot-Proof
This Workout Recovery Tool Is My New WFH Essential
Stop Paying So Much for Radwood Cars
How Chronograph Watches Work: All You Need to Know