What Exactly Is a Tactical Watch?

In this episode, Editor Oren Hartov explains the ins and outs of tactical watches–sometimes called military watches. When you hear the terms "dive watch" or "pilot's watch," you can easily picture the product; tactical watches are a much more ambiguous idea.

Hartov explains the origin of the military wristwatch and talks about how far the category has evolved since the first World War. He also shares some insight about his own military experience, and how his relationship with watches changed as a result.





Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:10 – What Is a Tactical Watch?

02:45 – Early Military Watches, WWI and Beyond

11:35 – G-Shock's Genesis and Rise to the Top of the Segment

17:00 – Defining Characteristics of a Tactical Watch

20:00 – Oren Discusses His Service and How it Affected His Relationship to Watches

22:35 – How Quartz and Digital Watch Advancements Affected the Military

25:00 – Other Modern Tactical-Style Watches

30:55 – What Is the Quintessential Tactical Watch

Featured:



