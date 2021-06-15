What Exactly Is a Tactical Watch?

Today's Top Stories
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Editor Oren Hartov explains the ins and outs of tactical watches–sometimes called military watches. When you hear the terms "dive watch" or "pilot's watch," you can easily picture the product; tactical watches are a much more ambiguous idea.

Hartov explains the origin of the military wristwatch and talks about how far the category has evolved since the first World War. He also shares some insight about his own military experience, and how his relationship with watches changed as a result.


Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 01:10 – What Is a Tactical Watch?
  • 02:45 – Early Military Watches, WWI and Beyond
  • 11:35 – G-Shock's Genesis and Rise to the Top of the Segment
  • 17:00 – Defining Characteristics of a Tactical Watch
  • 20:00 – Oren Discusses His Service and How it Affected His Relationship to Watches
  • 22:35 – How Quartz and Digital Watch Advancements Affected the Military
  • 25:00 – Other Modern Tactical-Style Watches
  • 30:55 – What Is the Quintessential Tactical Watch

    Featured:

    These Are 10 of the Best Tactical Watches

    21 of the Best Military Watches and Their Histories

    The Ultimate Guide to Military Watches

    We Field-Tested Two Military Watches in the Army and This is What We Found

    What's the Most Legit Modern Military Watch You Can Buy?

    Out of Iraq: The Story of an Issued Military Watch

    The 10 Best Field Watches

    The Fascinating and Humble History of the NATO Watch Strap

